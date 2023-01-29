Less than a week before this semester began, one of my courses was dropped due to a personal matter of the professor’s. Excited for this class, I didn’t know yet what this meant for my financial aid or how difficult and ailing it would be to find another course. Preparing to leave home and head back to NC State, this was the last thing I wanted to deal with.
The financial aid office informed me that if I didn’t have 12 credit hours before the census date, I would lose 25% of some of my grants and 50% of other grants because I would no longer be considered full time. Financial aid is calculated differently for students taking less than 12 credit hours and is a smaller amount than what you get as a full-time student.
Many students rely on financial aid leftovers to shovel towards rent, food and other personal expenses. These leftovers are technically our bread and butter because, let’s face it, our income from part-time jobs can't cover the living expenses here in Raleigh.
During the time between the first day of classes and the census date, it was unclear if I would still receive my full refund. With less than a week from the first day of classes, I felt I was spinning wheels and going nowhere.
Adding on to the financial-aid stress, I discovered the miniscule amount of courses with seats available. Many of these courses I had no interest in whatsoever. As an English major, I’d rather not take a course on dinosaurs. As enticing as it sounds, no thank you. Several days later, I was left to take an extra course until I could be added into my desired one. The confusion over my classes complicated my work schedule, which complicated my income for the time being.
The circumstances of my situation were unforeseen, last minute and beyond my control. It is unfair for students who can only take the minimum 12 credit hours due to work and other commitments to then be dealt a due date with their financial aid on the line.
The Student Services websitedoes not explicitly clarify what will happen to your financial aid when a class is canceled unexpectedly. A course of action needs to be taken for when students unexpectedly fall below the minimum credit hours for financial aid. Sending out a document or an e-form through MyPackPortal where a student can acknowledge they will be enrolled full time by a later, specific date, would be astronomically logical.
Giving more time for the student to enroll in another class would allow them to choose the ideal course they would rather use their money towards. If the student breaks the acknowledgement, then financial aid could be reduced and other options considered.
Yes, the student could scramble to enroll in a course to keep their financial aid, but it is completely unnecessary and chaotic. Bouncing back and forth until they finally come to a resolution adds a lot of pressure considering most students have a lot on their plates to begin with.
If the student didn’t cancel the course, why should they bear the weight? It’s simple — we shouldn’t. NC State must update the Student Services website to give a concrete layout of what needs to be done, what will happen and when. Give us a chance and time to get in our desired course because at the end of the day, we deserve it.