Editor’s Note: This article contains references to mental health issues and suicide.
Growing up, equality was something we heard about all the time. We’re made to believe that it’s an ideal, a priority. In college, it’s no different. For instructors, equality may be ensuring everyone has equal access to the opportunities, resources and tools they need to succeed. While this all sounds well and good, there is a better principle instructors should uphold — equity.
Equality and equity often get conflated with one another, but they differ in very important ways. Equality is a one-size-fits-all approach — it’s about treating everyone the same, regardless of whatever their experiences may be. On the outside, equality sounds great. If some people can’t reach the apple in the tree, then giving everyone a ladder seems logical. The thing is — not everyone starts at the same height, meaning that some people will still be more disadvantaged than others.
Equity, on the other hand, takes a step further. Not only does it mean treating everyone fairly but it also comes with the understanding that everyone has different experiences. In other words, equity is about treating people according to their unique needs. It’s not just about giving everyone a ladder, but making sure that everyone has a ladder suited to their level. Only this way can you ensure that everyone starts on equal footing.
For example, something many instructors love to drive home in their classes is the classic “no late work, no excuses” rule. In this case, the equal approach to a student asking for an extension would be a hard no. Regardless of the reason given, whether it’s a family or mental health emergency, the student wouldn’t be treated differently from anyone else.
On the other hand, an equitable response to this situation may look like working with the student to find a deadline that’s optimal for their circumstance. From an equitable lens, being fair means recognizing the student wouldn’t be operating on the same level as everyone else. Because they may be experiencing something serious, the work they end up turning in likely won’t be a good measure of their actual abilities.
Yes, the idea of accepting late assignments or accommodating for some other unforeseen circumstance isn’t necessarily ideal. No doubt, these things place added pressure and stress on instructors. Furthermore, being able to meet deadlines and fulfill other classroom obligations are essential skills for the workplace.
However, life happens no matter what setting you’re in. Whether you’re working a full-time job or attending college, things come up that we can’t control, things that sometimes have to take priority over other aspects of our lives. Ultimately, college is important for preparing us for a future, and if something happens that needs our attention now, we should be given the flexibility to attend to it.
Showing grace is especially important at this moment in time. Given the recent student deaths, we’re more than deserving of some support. While this doesn’t have to come in the form of handouts, it should at least start with compassion and empathy. Aiming for this mindset can only serve to benefit students’ mental health.
Creating an equitable learning environment should be a priority for all instructors. With almost 35,000 students attending NC State, it makes no sense for instructors to offer broad solutions. The only way we can reach true academic equality for all students is when professors start recognizing all unique experiences.
