Let’s talk about sex. In 2016, Technician released a sex issue that spanned several topics regarding sex. We’re here to do it again, going further to combat the way sex is perceived, how we talk about sex and talk about people who have sex.
First off, sex and pleasure are normal. Crazily enough, the topic is still taboo to even mention. According to The Maudern, sex and pleasure are frequently stigmatized together, and a lot of this stems from childhood experiences. From the euphemisms parents use when referring to genitalia, the shame that engaging in pornography holds, the focus on abstinence in sex education or the derogatory terms used to describe people who have a lot of sex, we are all taught to avoid sex and to guilt those who have it.
One way to start destigmatizing these conversations is admitting that sex and pleasure are parts of discovering different pieces of ourselves. Masturbation is normalized for teenage boys; it’s the punchline in many films, jokes, the list goes on. Too often, though, female pleasure is left out of the conversation. In fact, Pleasure Better reports that 92.4% of women are able to orgasm from masturbation, and women most often have their first orgasm through masturbation.
Unsurprisingly, there’s a large discrepancy for heterosexual women — as they are the least likely to reach an orgasm during a partnered sexual encounter. 95% of heterosexual men usually or always orgasm during partnered sexual activity compared to just 65% of heterosexual women. As for homosexual and asexual women, they fare much better in pleasure as they orgasm at least a 10-20% higher margin.
If we’re going to treat sex as a normal thing (and it is), then we need to stop treating diseases like herpes and syphilis as abominations. Destigmatizing sex also means destigmatizing the diseases that might come from it, especially considering that most of them — including HPV and HIV — are both treatable and preventable.
Luckily, Student Health Services offers various STI testing options on campus, including on- and off-site options. It’s as easy as scheduling an appointment — whether through phone call or HealthyPack Portal — and peeing in a cup.
Honestly, the hardest part about the process is getting over the social pressure that sex — and consequently, venereal infections — are embarrassing. But there’s nothing embarrassing about going to the doctor; in fact, getting occasionally tested for STIs is a pretty responsible thing to do.
If getting tested on campus doesn’t sound appealing to you, there’s countless other options in Raleigh and the general Triangle area. In no particular order, these include Wake County Health & Human Services’ Clinic A, the LGBT Center of Raleigh and the Women’s Center of Wake County. Student Health Services’ STI testing website also lists these off-campus testing options plus more.
Sex is something most people do, but most people aren’t working when they do it — for sex workers, this is the case. Like other jobs and industries, sex work deserves respect, protection from the law and worker rights. But unfortunately, it’s still highly stigmatized and criminalized, as it is illegal in almost all 50 states.
At the hands of both the police and their clientele, sex workers are often abused and taken advantage of. Vox and ACLU report that the fight for sex worker rights begins with immediate decriminazilation of these acts. Along with that, sex workers deserve equal access to healthcare and to work without living in fear. You can learn more about combatting the stigma against sex work and aiding sex workers here.
Long story short, destigmatizing sex goes beyond just talking about it. It’s our conversations around pleasure, normalizing STI testing and calling for better working conditions for sex workers. Get tested, be safe and treat your partners with respect — and last but not least, have fun.