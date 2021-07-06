One of the best parts of college is being able to make your own schedule each semester. We have the freedom to plan out not only the courses we want but the time slot we want as well. If you have always been a morning person, you will likely choose to start as early as possible with morning classes at 8:30 a.m. For the rest of us who prefer sleeping in, we typically take advantage of the opportunity to start after 10 or 11 a.m. These students who chose to start later in the day are commonly associated with laziness or unproductivity. However, this is far from the truth.
According to Psychology Today, some studies suggest that more intelligent people go to bed later on weeknights and on weekends, and wake up later. They also said that these individuals tend to have higher IQ’s. Additionally, many studies have shown that night owls and late risers are usually more creative as they come up with better ideas or solutions to problems late at night. There are benefits for both late risers and early risers, but this proves that one is not inherently superior than the other.
I took one 8 a.m. class during my very first semester of college and I have not taken another since. While I did receive a high grade in the class, I found it extremely difficult to focus and simply stay awake during class. I also remember constantly waking up irritated at the fact that I had to be up so early and rush to class because it was so much harder to wake up on time.
Some students have no problem taking early morning classes and actually prefer them for many reasons. For example, some early-riser friends of mine have told me that they like to finish their classes earlier in the day and feel much more productive. While I understand their argument in theory, I did not have the same experience at all.
Ever since that one 8 a.m. class I took, I have not taken a class earlier than 10 a.m., and I am so glad. Taking later classes has allowed me to get a decent night of sleep as a night owl, have way more time in the morning to relax, or even finish assignments. This creates the most productive schedule possible for me, which is what is most important at the end of the day.
We are taught from a young age that waking up early is the best way to start the day and we have to do so until we graduate from high school. However, as college students we should utilize this time to create a schedule that truly works for us.
Plus, many jobs are leaning away from the traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m schedule, so the claim that we must prepare for this with our college schedules is not as strong today. This is due to more people than ever choosing to work remotely who are not in favor of this conventional schedule anymore.
Ultimately, no student should feel ashamed for choosing to wake up late if it is what leads them to being the most successful student they can be. Especially in a time where we are able to choose our own schedules, why not take advantage?