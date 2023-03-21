Being a person of color in a predominantly white state isn’t for the faint of heart. From the constant nag of imposter syndrome to worrying about racism, I’ve been through it all as an Indian American woman living in North Carolina for the past four years. During this time, I have unfortunately seen myself growing further and further away from my Indian roots, a change that hit me in the face when I realized I forgot about Holi, one of my favorite festivals growing up.
Sadly, drifting away from one’s culture isn’t an issue specific to me. The Encyclopedia of Global Studies defines cultural assimilation as the process by which ethnic groups take on cultural signifiers of the host nation to blend in, usually through everyday practices like language and appearance. In many communities, this phenomenon has been termed “whitewashing,” as most people of color try to change themselves to be more white, both behaviorally and physically.
However, it is now 2023. While I understand why our parents may have taught us to fit in, it is time for people of color to start taking pride in the traditions that raised generations before them. This APISAA Heritage Month, I encourage everyone to start making changes in their everyday habits and doing the things that make them proud of their heritage.
Language is arguably one of the most significant ways to preserve a culture. Words, both written and spoken, are an art form, and losing fluency in a language will impact your ability to communicate with others from your culture. A 2017 study by Education Week found that most U.S. high school students choose Spanish and French for their language classes. Asian languages are highly underrepresented in schools’ courses, with only Chinese gaining popularity as a course, which can prove to be detrimental to students of Asian descent.
While there is not much we can do at an individual level to change high school curricula, it is important to try and practice your native language. NC State offers beginner and intermediate-level courses in 13 different languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Chinese and Japanese. Higher-level courses have a variety of specialization options, perfect for experienced students or native speakers wanting to push themselves. The Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures also has an online resource page students can use to work on their language at home.
An instant way for me to cure any feelings of homesickness is by eating Indian food. I personally love to cook, and nothing makes me happier than filling up my apartment with the smells of toasted cumin, freshly made dal and basmati rice. I have plenty of friends who shy away from cooking, but I still hope you try. It doesn’t have to be perfect, and it doesn’t have to be 100% authentic either. You just do your best and have fun while connecting to your roots. For those of you who still don’t want to give cooking a try and live too far from home to visit, find to-go restaurants in your area that can satisfy your cravings.
Another way to keep your culture alive is by celebrating your favorite festivals, no matter how small the celebration may be. The first time I celebrated Diwali by myself as a college student was by lighting a few diyas in my student apartment and cleaning up my whole apartment, a common Diwali tradition believed to invite prosperity and good fortune. While I’ve never been one for religion and superstition, the small ways I incorporated a staple Hindu celebration made me feel like I was back home, celebrating with my family.
While we’re on the topic of celebrating holidays, share those traditions with your friends. While it is in no way your responsibility to educate ignorant folks about your culture, sharing what you love about your heritage with friends who genuinely care can make a world of difference. This is especially important considering how many holidays revolve around the central theme of spending time with loved ones. Taking the time to learn about each other’s backgrounds and living in a group well-versed in cultural traditions will be a far more fulfilling experience than trying to celebrate holidays by your lonesome.
Additionally, there is usually a large number of local events you can participate in, many of them even being hosted by the University itself. To celebrate APISAA Heritage Month, NC State’s Multicultural Student Affairs is hosting multiple events throughout the month. Organizations like EKTAA, Asian Students Association, CRANE Collective and NCSU PACKSA are only a few of many Asian organizations on campus that students can stay connected with, either by becoming a member or by attending their many events. These events provide a home away from home to students, and I recommend everyone, Asian or not, to attend.
Lastly, don’t be afraid to take up space and represent your culture however you want to. I know that in my case, I will never be Indian enough for some people and will always be too Indian for others. I have simply stopped caring and instead honor my culture the way I want to, and I encourage you to do the same.