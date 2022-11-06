If there is one thing I find as stressful as taking an exam, it's navigating around campus. Whenever I’m riding my electric scooter, I face no shortage of obstacles — from other students to construction. In many ways, I feel like a character in a video game whose main objective is to reach class on time and in one piece.
Whether you walk or use another form of transportation, chances are you’ve been in an accident or close to being in one. However, no student should fear for or even risk their safety when going to class. With such a large campus that only seems to be growing, it’s vastly important that students have the comfort of knowing their commute will be hazard free.
Overall, NC State is on the right track when it comes to bike accessibility on campus. Earlier this year, it was deemed a silver level bicycle-friendly university, which holds up for the most part. Bike paths and crosswalks are clearly marked, and there are several amenities for cyclists to utilize.
Yet, the system currently in place is nowhere near where it needs to be. Despite the several resources and tools available, the current bike path layout doesn’t optimize protection for students.
Of the places that endanger student riders, the entrances of the University where barrier gate arms regulate the flow of traffic, pose some of the greatest risks. While these areas can be avoided for another route, they’re marked as paths bikers can take. In some cases, they provide the most direct path to class.
The problem with the arms is they’re often too long for bikes and scooters to comfortably pass through. In my — and I’m sure many of our — experiences, going around these barriers can be really stressful, as one wrong move can send you flying off your vehicle. While I’ve been fortunate enough to only suffer a few close calls, I know people who have ended up battered and scarred from attempting to pass.
Another potentially dangerous problem is the presence of shared bike lanes, or “sharrows,” on campus. For both cyclists and drivers, riding amongst the flow of traffic is a less than ideal experience. For one, sharrows can be confusing to navigate, as rules of passing and safe driving can be murky in these situations. In addition, sharrows can greatly disrupt the flow of traffic and may even increase the severity of injury when an accident occurs.
With that being said, it’s important that bikers and other riders be responsible when traveling around campus. While cars can be potentially life-threatening, not taking precautionary measures can increase your chances of getting into an accident. Whenever you ride on the road, try to make a habit of following the road laws, yielding to pedestrians and being aware of your surroundings.
Drivers and cyclists aren’t the only ones who have an obligation to mitigate harm on the road — so do pedestrians. As college students, we all have our busy lives to take care of, and none of us wants to be late for class. However, if you’re a pedestrian who doesn’t follow road laws, you’re putting both yourself and others at risk. In order to protect everyone, we should all use crosswalks and only cross when permitted.
Moving forward, it’s imperative that NC State continues to improve biking conditions on campus. As it currently stands, the bike path layout poses real dangers to students who just want to travel safely to and from their classes. Luckily, some of these dangers can be easily mitigated.
One improvement that can be made is shortening the barricade beams stationed at the entrances to the University. Arms don’t have to be shortened enough to where cars can easily slide by, but they should be reduced enough so cyclists and scooters can fit.
NC State should also consider adding bike lanes. This way, students riding vehicles other than cars can have their own space on the road, increasing the safety of travel for everyone. With a new Physical Master Plan in the works, this can be one of the many changes implemented to improve the quality of campus.
I love many things about riding my scooter around campus, from the way the wind feels in my hair to the speeds I can reach. Yet, concerns about safety always seem to hinder mine, and many others, enjoyment. In order to create a positive experience for all riders, NC State must ensure students are protected on the road, and thus, in their daily lives.