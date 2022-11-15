For one moment, the crowded classroom falls silent. A straightforward question just finished escaping the mouth of my sociology instructor, and my mind quickly scrambles to prepare an answer — but there’s a problem. As I watch my peers arm their raised hands with thoughtful responses, I sit hands by my side, ashamed I can't muster one.
If you’re an introverted student like me, this scene isn’t only familiar for you, but it’s also unavoidable. In college, social expectations and pressures are everywhere you go. For an introverted student, failing to fit the mold of the outgoing, extroverted student can feel like a drawback, but the truth is far from that.
First conceptualized by psychologist Carl Jung in 1910, the concepts introversion and extroversion refer to the different ways in which people receive their energy. Introverts gain energy from spending time alone, they are characterized as being reserved and thoughtful. This doesn’t mean that all introverts are shy, a common misconception, but that they prefer internal, rather than external stimulation. Extroverts tend to be the opposite, as they thrive in social environments, and are known as being talkative and outgoing.
Critics may argue these personality traits are over simplistic and don’t encapsulate human complexity. However, personality psychologists identify extroversion and introversion as two extremes on a spectrum. In fact, most individuals fall somewhere between the two and aren’t strictly one or the other. Some people even fall in the middle of the scale, known as ambiverts.
Furthermore, there is neurological evidence to support a distinction between extroversion and introversion. In one study from Cornell University, researchers assessed differences in dopamine responses to rewards between extroverted and introverted individuals. Compared to introverts, extroverts experienced a more robust dopamine response, which accounts for their sociable and positive dispositions.
Applying these concepts to the college environment, it's obvious which trait is valued more. In many classes, there is a large emphasis on collaboration and participation, one or both of which makes up a significant portion of your grade. Moreover, there’s no escaping the enormous pressure to get involved, network for job opportunities and cultivate people skills. For students that thrive in social contexts, these expectations aren't that grueling of a task, but the same isn’t true for those that struggle around others.
However, being an introvert can be a great strength in a stressful, academic environment. Research suggests that introverts have greater academic achievement, succeed in leadership roles more in a proactive environment and are more creative.
Furthermore, there are plenty of professions where introversion is an asset. Among the careers that are tailored to introverts’ strengths, some include accounting, architecture and of course engineering.
While being an introvert isn’t a weakness by any means, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t push yourself out of your comfort zone, or that you can’t. Engaging with other people isn’t only beneficial for professional success, but also personal success, as it boosts satisfaction and well-being. In addition, only engaging in introverted behavior, such as staying in your dorm or keeping to yourself, may cause you to unintentionally limit yourself from new experiences.
With that being said, forcing introverted students to adopt extroverted traits can be damaging to their mental health in the long run. In order to mitigate this and foster an environment where both introverts and extroverts can succeed, instructors and professors must adapt their coursework to meet introverted students’ needs.
One way to accomplish this is to redefine what class participation looks like. Introverts typically take time to reflect on their responses, so putting students on the spot can lead to disjointed answers, which aren’t a true reflection of their intelligence. For this reason, having other ways students can demonstrate their willingness to learn is important. Some other participation options for students include online discussion boards and attending office hours.
Another way is to restructure the expectations behind group work. When every student is asked to present in a group, it can place an unequal amount of pressure on the introverted student. Instead of requiring every student to speak, instructors should make this optional, while still putting measures in place to make sure everyone is doing their part. For instance, in my sociology class, not everyone is required to talk during the final presentation, but we all have to complete forms assessing each other's contributions.
Let’s face it — we live in an extroverted world. As an introvert, it’s easy to feel discouraged and less valued than our more outgoing counterparts. Yet, we have so much to offer, and it’s time that everyone sees it.