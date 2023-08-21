Editor’s Note: This is a work of satire. It should not be taken seriously or applied literally.
Starting another school year brings a range of emotions to the forefront of every student’s mind — excitement, anxiety and dread are all expected. These emotions can run even higher for freshmen who don’t know what to expect. Fortunately, I’ve been around the block a few times, and as I begin my fourth year, I can provide some tips and tricks for surviving that grueling first year.
You may think you’ve watched enough college tips videos on YouTube or learned all the tricks from your older sibling, but there are some things unique to the NC State experience that will make your life significantly easier if you know them.
For example, our on-campus Starbucks is great, but I’ve definitely made the mistake of using GrubHub to order my iced coffee too early and it’s melted when I pick it up. Make sure to wait until your class is over and you’re on the way to Talley Student Union before placing your Starbucks order.
While I’m on the subject of food, I should mention that there are always open seats in the Atrium during lunch time — that is, approximately at 11:30 a.m. If you’re by yourself, feel free to use an entire booth to spread out. You can eat lunch and do classwork there, and it’s the perfect place because it’s never too crowded or too loud.
Unfortunately, I haven’t tried this next tip out yet, but another student well-versed in what NC State has to offer suggested this. Lucy Osborn, a third-year studying media arts, said going to Case Dining Hall for dinner is amazing, especially with friends.
Another great thing to do with friends is attend fraternity parties. If you’re a girl attending one, I recommend wearing heels. They’re great dancing shoes on sticky linoleum floors.
If you’re a guy wanting to attend a frat party but you’re not part of the organization, don’t worry. You may hear that fraternities don’t let non-brothers attend their parties, but that’s nonsense. Just walk right in and no one will question you.
Of course, spending time with your friends off-campus is great, but there are tons of great spots on-campus too. D.H. Hill Jr. Library is one of them.
Justin Welch, a third-year studying history and political science, said, “It’s really cool to hang out with your friends in the bookstacks at D.H. Hill.”
Floors six through nine are the best spots because you get the most privacy and can be as loud as you want.
Another great spot is the pool on the sixth floor of Talley. I love going there to cool down after working out at Carmichael Gymnasium. I go around 5 p.m. because I have easy access to whatever equipment I want to use, then jump in the pool to relax my muscles.
While these tips are definitely helpful and not something you would’ve thought of, surely you’re looking for answers to the more obvious questions like “What do I wear to class?”
If you can’t decide on an outfit, your convocation shirt is a great, safe option. Koen Rodabaugh, a fourth-year studying political science, even said wearing your convocation shirt is a “must.”
Don’t be afraid to wear it everywhere you go, even off campus. It helps identify you as part of the community.
My convocation shirt has been an easy life-saver when I’m running late for class, which brings me to my next tip: Don’t be afraid to run through the Brickyard when you’re at risk of being late to class. No one will judge you — we’ve all been there.
As for more course-oriented advice, try the following: Have a three-ring binder for each class you take, save your general education courses for your final semester of your senior year and let all of your professors know you’re a freshman so that they give you more grace and time to complete assignments.
While I’m sure there are other things to consider when starting your freshman year, these tips and tricks are the ones that stood out to me. They will certainly help make your first year a smooth transition from home to college. And you’ll look a lot less like a train wreck than the rest of us did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.