As the days get shorter, the overwhelming realization that summer’s free, sun-filled days have come to a close sets in. Despite the thousands of different summer experiences NC State students have had these past three months, one thing is for sure: nearly everyone enjoyed more relaxed schedules, some vitamin D and less homework.
The start of fall semester is often filled with the excitement of reuniting with friends, but it can also carry the uneasiness of knowing more responsibility is underway. The dread of classes ramping back up can put a serious damper on this time of the year.
Some key things to try when easing back into the flow of a new semester are planning something to look forward to each week, developing a consistent schedule and spending time outdoors.
Despite many students working summer jobs, most enjoy more free time over the summer than when they are managing a full class load. This free time is spent making new memories, spending time with friends and investing in hobbies — all of which can be hard to give up at the drop of a hat.
A helpful tip for this time of the year is to intentionally set aside time to still enjoy those things. Of course you won’t always have the option of a spontaneous trip or weekend getaway. This is where exploring Raleigh and enjoying all that it has to offer comes into play.
As classes start to live up to their reputation, consider a trip to Cup A Joe on Hillsborough Street or meet a friend for burgers at Morgan Street Food Hall. When you need to get away for a morning, take to the woods of William B. Umstead State Park.
Spending an afternoon at a coffee shop, meeting a friend at a new restaurant or going on a hike are all simple things that can make a difference when getting back into the swing of things.
When tackling new courses, it can take a few weeks to find a routine that works for you. Students haven’t learned their class routes or when and where to grab lunch between classes yet. However, building some form of a routine can provide structure at an inevitably chaotic point in the year.
Commit to a planner or invest in some sticky notes so you can ensure no assignments slip through the cracks while you are still readjusting. Forming these habits now helps to build momentum which can make all of the difference in a couple of months.
Mapping out when to get some work done will naturally boost confidence early on in the semester and — more importantly — can ensure no Saturdays at Carter-Finley Stadium are sacrificed.
A little spontaneity is always fun, but laying a good foundation during these first few weeks can work wonders to help settle in.
Another important reminder: summer is still here. We may not be oceanside and carefree, but it’s still warm and sunny. It’s easy to feel weighed down by classwork and responsibilities, but make sure not to spend all your time inside D.H. Hill Jr. Library.
In fact, more than 40% of Americans are vitamin D deficient. Fatigue and trouble sleeping are symptoms of vitamin D deficiency and can negatively impact your school performance.
An easy remedy? Grab your lunch to-go and spend some time on the Court of North Carolina. Sunlight increases serotonin in the brain and acts as a natural mood-booster. Even when it comes time to do some work, opt for a picnic table or a nearby park. These small changes won't take any extra time and are sure to have a positive impact.
Unfortunately, there is always a twinge of disappointment at the start of the year. Anticipation mixes with the nostalgia of past summers, and it’s 2012 in the back-to-school section of Target all over again.
The major difference is now we have control over how we adjust and can ensure this is an enjoyable start to the semester. New experiences, new friends and football games abound. Make sure to set aside some time for yourself these first few weeks, and a top-notch fall semester is sure to follow.
