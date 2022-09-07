In the world of fashion, trends rise to popularity and fall into obscurity in the blink of an eye, only to come back in style some years later. Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of trends enter and leave our lives, from low-cut jeans to infinity scarves, but none have been as controversial and as important as face masks. Whether you tolerate or hate them, there is no denying that masks are in, and they should stay that way.
For many of us, masks are inextricable from COVID-19. As restrictions and guidelines have eased up, so has our desire to cling onto and wear masks. However, face coverings are not only important for protecting us against COVID-19. October is on the horizon, and when it arrives, some cloth on our face may come in handy.
Each year, upwards of 20% of Americans are diagnosed with influenza, or what is commonly known as the flu. Of these diagnoses, 200,000 result in hospitalizations and between 8,000-20,000 end in death, according to WebMd. Because the flu varies widely from season to season, getting vaccinated every year is quite literally a person’s best shot at preventing infection.
While regular hand washing is fervently advocated for alongside vaccines, masks are also effective in preventing the spread of flu. Flu, similar to COVID-19, is a highly contagious respiratory virus that mainly spreads through droplets in the air when infected individuals cough or sneeze. Masks, as demonstrated in this study from 2013, can reduce exposure to these droplets up six-fold.
More recent evidence of this occurring comes from the early stages of the pandemic. As COVID-19 rates were reaching new heights, flu rates were spiraling downwards. In their 2020-21 Flu Season Summary, the CDC reported 1,675 cases of flu, nearly 30% lower than the number of reported cases from previous seasons. The CDC attributed this sizable decline to precautions that were taken throughout the pandemic, which included lockdowns, social distancing and of course — mask wearing.
The great thing about choosing to continue this healthy practice is that masks have been so normalized to the point where no one will bat an eye. At this moment in time, masks are as much a part of our wardrobe as underwear and socks. Although not as common as the early stages of the pandemic, mask wearing is a practice that remains prevalent. Whether it be at Talley or Crabtree Mall, you're likely to encounter someone sporting one in virtually any public setting, so don’t worry about being the odd one out.
Even if fewer people are doing it now than at the beginning of the pandemic, wearing a mask to prevent spreading an infection is a noble and considerate gesture. When you wear a mask, you’re saying that you not only care about your own health and well-being but that of others as well. You’re demonstrating that you’re willing to experience slight discomfort for the greater good, which is nothing to be embarrassed by.
Furthermore, the practice of mask wearing has been going on long since before COVID-19 made headlines. Specifically, masks are commonly worn in several East Asian countries, not only to fend off diseases but also to shield skin from UV rays and prevent inhaling pollutants, among other reasons.
The days of COVID-19 fervor are beginning to fade away, but the future remains uncertain. To ensure a future in which we are healthy, there are several measures and precautions we need to take. For the sake of everyone, let one of those be wearing a mask.