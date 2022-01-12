A lot can happen in the several years it takes to get your college degree. From academic stress to planning for the future to relationship troubles, college students need genuinely good friends to support them through it all. Furthermore, these friends might stick with you for life, benefiting students beyond their college years.
The stressors of college and life can take a toll on a students’ mental health, and college students in particular tend to rely on their friends more than other groups, and for good reason. According to the U.S National Library of Medicine, solid evidence has been found that suggests maintaining strong friendships can help people cope with stress more effectively and even help lower one’s chances of facing many types of stress overall. This essentially reveals that healthy friendships are the best way to keep your mental health in check.
Elizabeth Russell, a third-year studying business, said she enjoys life more when she has a good friend group, and she feels more like herself.
It is imperative to curate quality friendships throughout your college career. This is not to say that every friend you make needs to be there for you at all hours of the day, as this could possibly worsen both individual’s mental health over time. Maintaining friendships with necessary boundaries is equally essential.
Sydni Coalson, a third-year studying communication said she values both herself and her friendships simultaneously.
“There's a balance between having a healthy friendship and needing that, but also knowing that yourself is your No. 1 best friend too,” Coalson said.
Toxic friendships can look a lot of different ways. The main issue people tend to look out for are those in which a friend is being actively disrespectful, which should not be tolerated. However, a toxic friendship can also look like a friend relying on you for support in ways that you are unable or unwilling to give. In the case of dealing with mental health in all capacities, big and small, it is crucial to know when you or a friend may need to seek a mental health professional.
“It can be dangerous to become your friend's therapist,” Russell said. “It’s not your job, and therapists are professionally trained.”
NC State’s Counseling Center provides mental health care to all students that should be taken advantage of. This is especially important considering that dealing with others’ mental health issues can be quite draining and can negatively impact both parties involved.
As we begin a new semester, going out of your way to say hello to the person you sit next to in any class could result in making one of the best friends you will ever have and helping one another cope with the stressors of life, while also certainly making lifelong memories. So be sure to find and keep people around that make life better and worthwhile.