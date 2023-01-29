Whether or not you’ve ever worked in your hometown over summer break, you may not have given much thought to what the term seasonal work encompasses. During the fall of 2021, all that would have come to my mind would be lifeguarding at a local pool. However, I’m here to tell you that seasonal work is the gateway to an unforgettable summer and the experience of a lifetime.
In December 2021, I discovered CoolWorks which is essentially a seasonal employment hub. I’ve always been one for adventure and I am passionate about the outdoors so I quickly became enthralled with this website. At first, it was just a welcomed break from studying, until I stumbled across a small guest ranch in the Sawtooth Mountains of Idaho. Jaw-dropped, I stared at these pictures that surely couldn’t be of the land of potatoes. I knew this was how I had to spend my summer.
During those few months, I spent my Thursday nights at the local street dance and my weekends exploring with my roommate Gisele. We went hiking, camping and backpacking. Our favorite pastime, however, was a packed lunch, some music and good books in tow to a hidden boulder on the shore of Redfish Lake.
While some of the work was not glamorous, by the end of my time at the ranch, I had met incredible people, all who were on drastically different life paths. They inspired me to pursue hobbies that I hadn’t been encouraged towards before. But, ultimately, they inspired me to get out of my comfort zone. As I embraced the discomfort of my unfamiliar environment, the job yielded unforgettable experiences and helped me to gain perspective on my life back at NC State.
The uniqueness of this type of employment is a source of constant excitement. Not many people can say they bonded with their boss over afternoons spent fly fishing or on horseback. In destination spots like the Sawtooths, you're bound to meet people from all over the world that will alter your outlook on life in one way or another. The guests, as much as the coworkers, shape the experience.
With seasonal work, your contract only spans a few months, at most. Considering the minimal commitment required, the risk factor is enticingly low. If you find yourself enjoying the adventure, which is more than likely, you have the power to make every minute count and to fit a year worth of exploration into those mere weeks. If, on the off chance it ends up not being your cup of tea, no need to fret! You will be homebound with some extra cash before you know it.
Some pivotal things to keep in mind when considering seasonal work are where you want to spend your summer, what you want to spend it doing and how many expenses you will have.
On CoolWorks alone, there are hundreds of jobs listed from everywhere in the country, including Hawaii and Alaska. Seasonal work is one of the best ways to spend an extended amount of time in national parks and remote locations, which may not be possible in any other capacity.
If you have work experience, you might already know what kinds of jobs you want to apply for. I would still encourage you to explore uncommon jobs, such as raft guiding, while you research opportunities. Prior to my time at the ranch, I had only ever babysat. So naturally, I applied to anything and everything I was qualified for. I landed a floater position, which meant floating from one position to another depending on the day.
For many, one of the most important pieces in the seasonal work puzzle is finances. I knew that paying rent in a destination town wouldn’t be feasible for me. So, I specifically searched for jobs that offered on-site housing. Bonus points if the employer offers a room and board package. If you can find listings where meals are included, your expenses will consist only of transportation.
What you can expect from seasonal work is the excitement and growth that accompanies such an adventure. You could work as a barista at a lodge in Oregon or as a gardener on a tropical farm in Maui. The possibilities are truly limitless. If this sounds enticing, just go for it. Go meet new people, go share new experiences and go make some money in the meantime.