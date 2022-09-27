Only 28% of the STEM workforce in the U.S. comprises people identifying as women, vastly outnumbered by their male counterparts. As an aspiring computer science major, this is deeply disheartening. Some of the world’s greatest scientific achievements and discoveries have been made by women, and it’s troubling that very few continue to contribute to the most rapidly evolving, foresighted and rewarding professions that exist.
Research shows no biological differences in the brain structure or cognition between genders which make women less capable than men in science, technology, engineering and math fields. However, for decades, society has subtly touted a notion that women are unfit for scientific work which requires logical and critical thinking. Historically, women were robbed of acclamation for their work because it was socially inappropriate for a woman to contribute to STEM.
A notable example is the work of Rosalind Franklin, who, with her colleague Maurice Wilkins, produced an x-ray diffraction image of a DNA molecule that was the inspiration for James Watson and Francis Crick to create their famous DNA helix model. Watson, Crick and Wilkins received the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of the molecular structure of DNA, while Franklin wasn’t even acknowledged. Significant, groundbreaking discoveries like this one where only men take the credit, feed into the argument that STEM fields are unsuitable for women.
While this argument was accepted (though incorrect) throughout most of history, this is definitely the wrong century to continue pushing it. Inclusiveness and diversity are valued in the workforce, and it’s up to educational institutions, from elementary schools to universities, to ensure all of their programs and courses are approachable and interesting for everyone.
There are several reasons why a significant portion of this issue stems from schools. Teachers, who are usually female, often give their students the first impression of a particular subject, and if they have implicit biases against it, their students see the subject through a distorted lens. Many people, including teachers, believe the deep-rooted stereotypes suggesting that STEM fields are masculine and they, either subconsciously or not, underestimate girls’ math skills and grade them harsher, thinking girls should work harder to be on par with boys. This reduces girls’ self-confidence, causing them to dislike STEM and ultimately pushing them away from it.
Nationally, only 21% of engineering majors and 19% of computer and information sciences majors are women. Fortunately, NC State is ranked sixth on a list of top colleges for women and minorities in STEM, and in 2022, for the first time, the incoming College of Engineering class is 33% women. However, this is nowhere near 50%, and there’s still a long way to go. Until then, this small number continues to create overly male-dominated STEM fields which are then seen as exclusionary, resulting in fewer STEM role models for young girls and women. This positive feedback loop needs to end. STEM should be a viable option for anyone who wants a career in it.
Another issue arises from employers themselves. The U.S. gender pay gap has always been a problem in nearly every profession at any point in history, but it is seen most starkly in STEM, where men are paid much higher than women. On average, men earn $85,000 compared to $60,828 earned by women. The disparity is much greater for Black and Hispanic women, who earn an average of $52,000 a year. This begs the question of how much a woman’s work in STEM is valued compared to a man’s in the job market — especially at companies that seemingly promote inclusiveness.
Additionally, women are rarely in top positions in many STEM companies because it’s easier for men to get promoted, since their promotions are usually based on potential, and women’s promotions are based on the quality of work performed. Why is this? The answer lies in how highly a company’s values are regarded by management and how strictly consequences for violating them are enforced. One of the most high-profile cases is the firing of Google engineer James Damore who wrote an internal memo which included a claim that women biologically are less able to work in technical jobs among other highly controversial ideas. Google CEO Sundar Pichai immediately criticized Damore’s comments.
While many STEM companies and departments have strict policies against spreading discriminatory ideas in the workplace, lenient management can allow toxic culture to spread quickly. Ultimately, the only way to take down the STEM patriarchy is for schools and universities to debunk myths and stereotypes surrounding STEM. They must level the playing field in the job market and prepare women to become thinkers, analysts and problem solvers equipped with determination and talent to rival their male counterparts.