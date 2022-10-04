Libraries are meant for peace and quiet. For someone who’s dead set on needing to get research or studying done, libraries harbor solidarity and silence to keep their focus. If you want to socialize and laugh it up with friends, choose your destination wisely.
I’m no library connoisseur, but I do enjoy getting work done in a place that allows me to stay focused with little to no distractions. When I first moved to Raleigh to attend NC State, I was excited to utilize the D.H. Hill Library as my go-to for studying. I lucked out on my first visit, as I came at a time when not many students filled the seats. Unfortunately, later visits proved to be discouraging, leading me to recoil into my apartment for some sort of silence.
I have always thought of a library being a place where you are not allowed to get rowdy, talk loudly or behave in an obnoxious manner. Any time I imagine one doing so, I see the infamous librarian with their glasses, hair in a bun and those piercing eyes looking straight at the culprit and shushing them.
There have been multiple times where I have been agitated by the actions of others in the library here at NC State, and it makes me wonder if people know what a library is actually for. The first floor of the library ought to be the worst of them all. The so-called “quiet rooms” are not all that quiet, at least not at all times. Students talk loudly and laugh without any concern for others.
People walking around and talking with their outside voices, playing around on chairs and laughing, socializing as if they are in Talley and hopping on phone calls really makes it hard to stay focused and get studies done. And no, I’m not putting my headphones on.
Last week I ventured into the library for the first time in a while. This go around, I went to the ninth floor in hopes I would get away from the noise — you’d think one would find silence there. I was successful for a few hours, until someone sat near me and began to eat a full on meal with their mouth open — smacking their chops like no tomorrow. There’s a time and place for everything.
Obviously, there are areas in the library where you can eat and talk with your friends. Areas like the first floor and near the Brickyard entrance are completely fair game. Places deemed “quiet” like the book stacks are literally designated areas for studying, not socializing. For the sake of students who get it, I strongly encourage staff and security in the library to uphold the true purpose of this building. It’s rare to see any staff walking around to make sure students respect the guidelines of an area, whether it’s for silence or interaction. I think we need a little shushing here and there to remind those who are oblivious to others who are putting in hard work toward their degree.
Having respect toward others is free of charge and doesn’t take much effort. Talk aloud with friends where you should, eat where you should, goof off where you should and maintain quiet when the room reads as quiet. If you are looking to do as you please, go to Talley.