For nearly three years, COVID-19 has pinned the world against the ropes. Vaccines brought hopes of returning to pre-pandemic ways of life, but the light at the end of the tunnel is still a distance away. With the recently discovered omicron variant making the rounds around the country and causing disruptions on campus, we must remember to stay vigilant.
Earlier this month, NC State released new quarantine guidelines in response to the growing pervasiveness of omicron. The guidelines reflect the CDC’s updated recommendations — released in late December — which include a reduced isolation period of five days for those who test positive. In a more recent announcement, the University has opted to allow students who test positive to remain within their residence halls if a permanent residence is not available.
While research suggests omicron causes milder infection, the high transmissibility rate coupled with what little we know about the variant makes it a cause for concern. Because the University has allowed COVID-19 to enter our living spaces and shows no signs of halting in-person classes for the foreseeable future, we must take it upon ourselves to fight the spread.
The best possible measure we can take to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated if eligible to do so. While initial skepticism about receiving a COVID-19 vaccination is understandable, there is mounting evidence to suggest vaccines are effective at preventing transmission, severe illness and hospitalization. Though recent studies reveal the effectiveness of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses wane over time, receiving an additional booster shot can reinforce the immune response.
Approximately 84% of the Pack has either received a vaccine or is fully vaccinated, including 81.3% of undergrads and 91% of grad students. Although this number is a vast improvement from the start of the school year, there is still much room for growth. In comparison, UNC-Chapel Hill reports a 94% vaccination rate among its students. If there is a time to beat Chapel Hill, there is no time better than now.
Vaccines, however, do not ensure immunity against COVID-19, as no vaccine is 100% effective. As we have seen with omicron, even individuals who have received both doses of a vaccine and a booster shot can contract the virus and spread it to others. In other words, while it may be tempting to shed the mask around your vaccinated friends, maybe hold off for now.
In regards to masking, NC State is continuing to require face coverings in all indoor facilities. For the most part, students and staff have done an excellent job of practicing appropriate mask wearing. As a reminder, it is crucial to wear a well-fitted mask over the nose because respiratory particles are a primary route of transmission. Cloth and procedural masks offer some level of protection, but for the best protection, opt for an N95 or KN95.
Proper handwashing — which has fallen by the wayside since the beginning of the pandemic — is another important ritual we must maintain. Although the possibility of the virus being transmitted via surfaces is low, washing your hands regularly for a minimum of 20 seconds helps to prevent germs from spreading. When soap and water is not available, the next best option is to use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
As the potential to come into contact with someone with COVID-19 is particularly high now, social distancing will be difficult but still nevertheless important. If at all possible, try to stay at least six feet away from others and avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, especially if you are at a higher risk of becoming sick.
With the start of the new year and another semester, the time for setting annual resolutions is here. While making good grades likely tops the list for many students, there is one resolution everyone should strive for in 2022: to take the necessary precautions to end this pandemic.