Joining any club or organization on campus can be intimidating for students. We often try to join groups that align with our major or interests. While it makes sense for a biology major to be in the biology club, there is no reason students of all majors can’t venture out into the student media space. In fact, students of diverse academic backgrounds are exactly what can cultivate well-rounded content for NC State’s student body.
NC State Student Media consists of seven primary media outlets; Agromeck yearbook, the Business and Marketing office, newspapers Nubian Message and Technician, Roundabout magazine, literary arts magazine Windhover and WKNC 88.1 FM HD-1/HD-2 radio. Each outlet offers unique and creative opportunities to reach students, faculty and staff on campus.
As an aspiring journalist, I knew I wanted to join Technician. I wasn’t sure where I should get started, especially near the beginning of the pandemic. I ended up emailing the news editor at the time to communicate my interest in writing for the paper. Next thing I knew I was completing my correspondency to become a paid staff writer, and I’ve been writing ever since.
There is space for countless interests within student media: writing, editing, photography, videography, design, music production and so many more. For example, if you enjoy writing poetry or short stories — among many other artforms —- submit your work to Windhover. You have a chance of getting published in their annual literary and art magazine, and why not see the full potential of your craft or hobby?
If you have an interest in one or more student media outlets, it’s worth it to reach out to see how you can get involved. It’s the perfect way to become more connected to campus, improve your writing, communication and creative skills and build up your resume with published content.
Producing work to show future employers can be a daunting and time-consuming task while navigating classes each semester. Joining student media allows you to do so with the help of peers, editors and staff who can improve your work.
Furthermore, the skills one develops in this space will help students in any field of work in the future. Employers want to see candidates who possess strong and useful skills. These skills can come from learning how to concisely write a piece for a media outlet, effectively interviewing sources for a story or working with your editors. All of these abilities only get better with time.
While having experience with student media in college can be an asset on your resume, it can foster new-found passions. For example, the different sections at Technician have a wide variety of content that allow you to choose what you want to write about. Whether that be covering breaking news, a dance competition on campus or reviewing the latest album from your favorite artist. You can find something you're interested in and go to events on campus you might’ve never gone to otherwise.
The best thing about journalism is you can find niche realms within it for any student of any major. Joining student media in your preferred outlet can not only enhance your resume, but also your overall college experience.
For those interested, submit to the NC State Student Media Interest form.