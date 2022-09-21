On NC State’s clean energy campus, there is something that gets recycled more than any piece of paper or cardboard. It’s drilled into us as early as freshman orientation, regurgitated by advisors and is as much of an obligation as getting good grades at this point. That inescapable phrase is “get involved,” and it’s something we should all do — in moderation.
Getting involved on campus is important for a variety of reasons. Joining clubs and organizations helps you pursue and discover interests, make new friends, improve your resume and find your place on campus. When we bite off more than we can chew, however, the benefits we hope to gain from all those extracurriculars become lost on us.
First and foremost, stretching ourselves too thin takes a drastic toll on our health. When we are overcommitted, and therefore under immense pressure, our fight or flight response kicks in. During this process, our bodies release stress hormones called cortisol to help us cope with the situation. These hormones are important for dealing with and overcoming stressors in the short-term, but overcommitted individuals are in constant panic mode.
Being in this state for long periods of time places copious amounts of stress on our bodies, putting us at risk for a number of health-related problems. Among these are depression, diabetes, lack of sleep and cardiovascular disease, according to Psychology Today.
As we take on more and more responsibilities, not only do the chances of experiencing negative health effects increase, but so do the chances of things going awry. Each new commitment we choose to tack on reduces the amount of time and energy we have to give. As a result, we’re more likely to miss important deadlines, drop the ball on tasks and perform worse than we would’ve if we undertook a manageable workload.
One way to overcome this dilemma is to learn how to say no. For many of us, this can be a very hard thing to do for a number of reasons. For one, we live in a culture that encourages individuals to work outrageously long hours and take little time for ourselves. This can make us feel that if we’re not passing out from exhaustion then we’re not doing enough to stay ahead.
In addition, saying yes seems like the easiest option at the moment. It communicates to others that we’re willing to work hard and meet their needs, which boosts our chances of standing out among the crowd. Plus, some opportunities seem to come once in a lifetime, and it’s hard to say no to that.
However, no one can know the full extent of our lives unless we inform them. No rational person can blame you for declining a commitment when your to-do list runs longer than a CVS receipt. While it may be awkward to say goodbye to some of our obligations, it allows us to exercise control over our lives and establish boundaries with others, which improves productivity and self-esteem.
Instead of filling your schedules to the brim with commitments, try to carve spaces in your days for yourself. Self-care is vital for our health and well-being, as it helps to reduce stress and our risk of illness. Rest and relaxation can take different forms, such as exercising or meditating, but make sure to do something that you need and enjoy.
College won’t last forever. It’s important to use your time wisely and make steps to securing a future for yourself, but it’s just as valuable to have fun and live in the moment. Besides, there will always be another opportunity waiting for you, but the time to enjoy the now won’t last forever.