Recently, I came across some interesting data about Valentine’s Day. Regarding spending, men spend around $130 and women spend $100. The survey also reports, “One in 10 (10.6%) admit the wrong or an unwanted gift could have a negative impact on the relationship.” Conversely, only 38% told their partner what they actually wanted. So, if you felt disappointed, ask yourself if you made the fatal flaw of thinking you did not have any expectations and then not communicating them to your partner.
OK, so you were let down. They didn’t plan anything special enough or they forgot to get you flowers. All of your friends posted about their romantic nights and gifts and you feel your experience was inadequate. Rather than sulk and compare yourself to curated pictures of couples that are not you, there’s a solution to not having these post-Valentine’s Day blues: be clear about what you want.
However, I have to admonish the premise of buying things and doing things just for the sake of some instilled societal expectation. All of these articles that go on about describing your expectations are actually emphasizing defining your budget. All of these gifts and occasions cost money.
If you want flowers, chocolates or jewelry, those are symbolic gifts and not necessarily meaningful ones. They exist purely to satisfy consumption and obligation. Let’s at least be honest about the fact you want those things for ceremonial, social status and materialistic reasons. Anything beyond dinner and flowers seems excessive and unnecessary to show someone you love them. Your expectations are driven by consumption and comparison.
Recently, I got so annoyed hearing a male friend tell me Valentine’s Day was commercialized nothingness that lost all meaning. But he was right in many ways. It’s similar to the corruption of Christmas as well as everything else beautiful. It’s definitely questionable to put so much pressure and significance on a day.
In an article from Bustle, the author discusses different love languages and how people place different amounts of emphasis on holidays. Maybe your partner thinks affection is better shown throughout the year, rather than through a box of chocolates on a random day in February. Ask yourself, what makes Valentine’s Day important to you? Is it validation or love? Make sure your answer is ethical or at least something you don’t mind justifying putting undue pressure on your significant other for.
In the midst of this consumer mania, I was curious to find out the origin of Valentine’s Day.
It’s not entirely clear who St. Valentine was. There are a few possible candidates, but somehow it became mainstream. The poet Geoffery Chaucer mentions “Seynt Valentyne’s day” in a poem in 1375. Charles, Duke of Orleans wrote the oldest known valentine in 1415, which goes, “I am already sick of love, My very gentle valentine.”
I like Bustle’s advice of simply using this holiday as “a good opportunity for you to prioritize spending time together.” Additionally, reading some of these historical valentines, I wonder if couples nowadays should try writing something for the other. Our generation has definitely deferred romance largely to texting. We also use gifts to cover up a lack of effort. It’s the thought that counts with poetry, and I think that’s what all romantic gestures should be measured by.
So next time you get mad at your partner for not stepping up to the occasion, keep these things in mind. Communicate your expectations from the get-go, and try not to compare yourself to others. Everyone loves differently, so once you find out what works best for you and your partner, stick with it and don’t let anyone tell you it’s not enough.