Editor’s Note: This article discusses eating disorders and diet pills.
The number of weight loss pills available on the market is alarming to say the least. These products, which are easily at the disposal of college students and people in general, prey on standards instilled in us by society, especially for women. We’re taught that to be beautiful, we must be skinny, never bloat and remain under a certain — oftentimes unrealistic — weight. On a surface level, these pills may seem like our saving grace. We couldn’t be more wrong.
From over-the-counter medications to FDA approved drugs, there’s an abundance of products readily available for those looking to drop the number on the scale. What the labels on these drugs don’t tell you, though, is that they’re merely a product of diet culture doing more harm than good.
Brands like Love Wellness advertise entire lines of diet products meant to curb food cravings or boost your metabolism. In an interview with Sarah Ash, academic adviser and professor of nutrition at NC State, I learned that these products aren’t tested for safety or efficacy.
“[The products] don’t have to provide any evidence that they do what they say they do,” Ash said. “The vast majority of them don’t do anything.”
According to her expert knowledge in food, bioprocessing and nutrition sciences, these medications include caffeine, which increases one’s metabolic rate, but not in large enough quantities to have a lasting, profound effect. Ash explained the potential harmful effects of these over-the-counter prescriptions may include increased heart rate and blood pressure. Moreover, as people become habituated to them, they could disturb your sleep patterns.
Similar habituation can occur with FDA approved medications. Moreover, the previously FDA approved weight loss drug Ephedra was taken off the market in 2004 due to the risk of illness and injury associated with it. FDA approved medications are for people with chronic illnesses like diabetes, though, and aren’t meant to be used for weight loss purposes alone. Using medications in this manner is known as off-label use, Ash said.
Off-label use of medications like Ozempic have become popular among celebrities but are hardly healthy. They may make you lose weight, but when you stop taking the drug, the weight comes back. These kinds of side effects prove there’s no easy, long-term fix for weight loss.
The most important thing Ash shared with me, though, is her statement — which may seem obvious — that weight isn’t a good indicator of health. People are often told not to pay too much attention to the scale, but we rarely take that to heart. It’s easier said than done, after all.
In addition to being scams at best and poison at worst, weight loss supplements perpetuate false narratives about body image.
Everyone in the world could do the same workout routine and eat the same foods and we would all be a different weight. Moreover, two people can weigh the same and look entirely different based on genetic factors. Weight is something we can see, but it doesn’t necessarily determine our health. Mental well-being, on the other hand, isn’t something we can see, but it’s certainly indicative of our health. Weight loss remedies are negatively impacting the latter.
As someone who hasn’t had a healthy relationship with food for years, seeing these products is triggering. Products claiming to curb my food cravings make me question my food choices. Products claiming to boost my metabolism make me question my workout frequency.
Considering college-aged people are most at risk for developing eating disorders, this kind of thought process is dangerous. Thinking about how much you’re eating or how often you’re working out can be the beginning of problematic eating habits. I started working more frequently with the intention of being healthier. Before I knew it, I was counting calories and skipping meals. It caused me physical and emotional stress, as my self-esteem plummeted and my ability to concentrate on schoolwork vanished.
Recognizing these thoughts as harmful is the first step. NC State has nutrition counseling services available you can rely on to help challenge notions about healthy eating and body image. During my first year, I visited one of the University’s dieticians and sought the recovery I needed.
If going to a nutritionist isn’t appealing to you, therapy in general is beneficial. In addition to the help I got from the NC State dietician, my therapist helped me reframe the way I thought about food. NC State’s Counseling Center can get you started. There are professionals to speak with and workshops on disordered eating to attend.
It’s hard to be mindful of your eating, especially in college. The last thing we need are pill bottles reminding us of this. Not going to the gym everyday or eating leftover pizza at midnight is OK. Regardless of what society tells you, you don’t need to reduce your food cravings. A healthy eating regimen leaves space for the foods we enjoy — guilt free. And you don’t have to take weight loss pills to counteract it.
NC State Student Health offers nutrition counseling for those with eating disorders and disordered eating behavior. Appointments can be made via the HealthyPack portal or by calling 919-515-2563.
If you or someone you know struggles with eating disorders or unhealthy relationships to food, please visit NC State’s Counseling Center to take advantage of their resources.
