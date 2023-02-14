Black History Month was first observed on a college campus at Kent State University in February 1970. As we enter February 2023, 53 years since its initial celebration, the institution of higher education that gives breath to Black American history is under siege.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has for months been building a platform based on so-called “culture wars,” with legislation cracking down on LGBTQ and critical race theory content in schools. While his posturing on the culture warrior image is no surprise as he potentially readies a run for president in 2024, the most disturbing development has come from the response of organized education.
DeSantis’ most recent tirade against “woke indoctrination” has been directed at the College Board’s introduction of a new high school Advanced Placement course on African American Studies. In January, Florida rejected the course, saying it was historically inaccurate and lacking in educational value.
On Feb. 1, College Board delivered the official framework of the course, intending to pay homage to Black History Month. The announcement was blasted with criticism that the course left out material originally in the pilot and accused of letting politics influence their content. The updated version of the course lessens the presence of topics like Black Lives Matter, intersectionality, Black queer studies and reparations.
The College Board and Florida’s Department of Education have since gone back and forth disputing the motivations of the changes — Florida taking a victory lap framed as a culture battle won and the College Board vehemently denying the state’s involvement.
As a student and product of higher education in the United States, the actions of the presumptive 2024 Republican candidate for president and College Board are not only disheartening but incredibly alarming. AP courses are intended to prepare high school students for the content and norms of a college classroom; shying away from potentially controversial topics certainly does not reflect these values.
Regardless of the College Board’s intentions, the organization's messy backtracking does not paint them in a flattering light. Merely engaging in this back and forth with the Florida government — who clearly have a politically motivated agenda — has tarnished their image and magnified a radical ideology seeking to suppress the realities of the African American experience. In attempting to walk the line between education and political forces, the College Board has decimated its already faltering reputation.
As for DeSantis, his antics are not just talking points; soon after the rejection of the AP course, the Florida governor announced a proposed total overhaul on higher education that would threaten the academic autonomy of collegiate institutions.
Fortunately, NC State offers a major and minor in Africana Studies, as well as a wide variety of classes relating to African American Studies. These courses are an important part of our world and should be available to anyone who wishes to learn.
These attacks on education and the dubious decisions from the College Board should strike fear into the hearts of college students and anyone involved with higher education. These developments have only fed the fire for politics energizing extreme informational intervention. Universities and their communities need to be cognizant and reactive to the political landscape as these brands of politics continue to grow. If they aren’t, the foundational freedoms of academia may very well be on the outs.