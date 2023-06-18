On Wednesday, June 7, Raleigh had worse air quality than the most polluted city in the world. Traveling smoke from Canada’s worst wildfire season on record is giving us a glimpse into the not-so-distant future under climate change’s indiscriminate hold.
Over the past six weeks, wildfires have overtaken Canada. Although wildfire seasons are expected, this year is on track to be the most destructive season to date, leaving 8.7 million acres of land, 14 times the normal amount, singed in its wake. Factors driven by climate change such as drought and extreme temperatures have created tinderbox conditions, leaving environments especially susceptible to burning. Strong winds and a low-pressure system have caused smoke from the fires to spread to the east coast.
Despite Quebec being over 1000 miles away from Raleigh, our city was put on a "Code Red" air quality alert June 7, reaching an index of 151 according to the NCDEQ. Lahore, Pakistan, the most polluted city in the world, reached an index of 137 on the same day. Normally, Raleigh achieves the World Health Organization’s “Good” air quality readings, with less than 10 millionths of a gram of pollutants per cubic meter of air.
Many have taken to social media, blaming Canada for this event and demanding it take responsibility for the smoke. But in reality, is Canada at fault? Here's nature's answer: Climate change knows no borders.
This climate disaster gives us a taste of the harsh reality for millions of people worldwide: It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, climate change will affect us all.
Somalia, whose carbon footprint is almost nonexistent, has faced devastating drought and food insecurity due to climate change. Releasing 0.77 million tons of carbon each year, its people are paying the price for the emissions of countries such as the U.S. (4535 Mt) and China (11680 Mt).
Somalia's average annual carbon footprint per person is 0.04 metric tons versus our 14.86. While we pollute 371.5 times as much as the average Somalian, they are the ones facing the consequences.
This is happening all over the globe. Nearly the entire world breathes air above the WHO’s pollutants limit on an occasional basis. For billions of people, the orange haze that covered New York City last week is an everyday fact of life. Air is inescapable; the WHO estimates 7 million people die annually due to the effects of air pollution, with 89% of those deaths coming from low and middle-income countries.
This event has revealed what I would like to call our climate privilege, being that we are one of the world's top polluters and are only now getting a taste of the damage we're causing. While we had years to take the rest of the world’s conditions as a warning of what is to come, we’ve done very little, and now we see the reality that is coming. Even now, the American Lung Association estimates that 36% of Americans, or 119.6 million people, live in places with failing grades of unhealthy ozone or pollution levels. Western states and urban areas are facing the most pollution. Arizona’s AQI now stands at about 102, and California’s at 69. The WHO lists AQI between 51 and 100 as “moderate,” and above 100 as “unhealthy.”
As Americans, we have been privileged enough to not yet witness the most devastating effects of climate change. While it shouldn’t take conditions like this to get serious, we must take this as a harbinger of what is to come and hold those accountable to make the changes necessary for a cleaner future. If we don’t, the fury of Canada’s wildfires and dominating fumes will become the standard for the rest of our lives and the lives of our children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.