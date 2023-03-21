“Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Gov.Ron DeSantis’s political agenda to besmirch woke activism has recently reached a new height. Clearly, his “Stop Woke" law and attacks on LGBTQ individuals in his state weren’t enough. The recent legislation from the Florida House highlights just how far he and his constituents are willing to go to implement a complete annihilation of the collegiate system in the state. Let’s dub HB 999 as exactly what it sounds like — white supremacists’ attempts to erase the existence of an undoubtedly racist American history.
The bill would prohibit colleges and universities throughout the state from utilizing funding to “promote, support or maintain any programs or campus activities that espouse diversity, equity or inclusion [DEI] or Critical Race Theory rhetoric.” It would also allow the Florida Board of Governors the power to remove majors or minors that teach or refer to critical race theory.
While this bill is subject to change because of the backlash and its incredibly vague language, it’s evident that individuals throughout Florida are concerned about the implications of its implementation and what it means for BIPOC groups on campuses.
DeSantis says the bill will support academic freedom and rid higher education of leftist, woke agendas, but it actually does the opposite.
HB 999 will only promote further discrimination rather than reduce it. In fact, preventing the discussion of topics of oppression may deepen already existing biases and prejudices. Without understanding the historical context that has given rise to issues affecting marginalized groups, those issues and negative perceptions will continue to persist. This has dramatic ramifications for members of all marginalized communities throughout the state who would face an increased risk for negative life and health outcomes.
One such effect is violence. For instance, LGBTQ youth exposed to non-inclusive environments are more likely to be targeted for harassment, bullying and even physical assault, according to the CDC. This rate multiplies for individuals belonging to several minority identities, illustrating the importance of discussing intersectionality in higher education.
The bill could also disband and disenfranchise significant groups that promote diversity, especially ones like Black sororities, fraternities, organizations, Latinx groups and organizations, LGBTQ clubs and more.
It also doesn’t help that a smaller, yet equally tyrannical, part of the bill would allow legislators to go after professors at academic institutions and review and rescind their tenure. If an academic refuses to listen to HB 999, they could potentially get fired and bullied out of their careers. This could open the floodgates for the Florida Board of Governors to hire whoever they wanted in such positions, causing even more issues for higher education and students.
While the happenings of a state legislature hundreds of miles away and the ramblings of some politicians might seem arbitrary or trivial, the ideology of DeSantis will certainly prove to be consequential in the years to come. With the Florida governor readying a run for the presidency in 2024, his backward policies will only garner more attention and further entrench themselves into the national political dialogue. Potential Republican candidates are racing to out-extreme DeSantis on social issues and proclaim themselves the true culture warrior.
DeSantis may be spearheading the culture war movement, but the brand he’s made is well-defined across the United States. Most state legislatures in the country have seen some form of legislation attempting to limit education on race or racism in the last few years. Hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills persistently pervade state legislative chambers.
It is not enough to simply denounce HB 999 and leave it to the depths of Florida to deal with. If passed, this bill can and will detrimentally destroy the foundations of higher education and could quickly become a political goal for North Carolina’s legislature.
It’s not like this governing body hasn’t been under fire for discriminatory practices before either. The legislature that caused the so-called “Bathroom Bill” in 2016, which catalyzed a national political battle, has already moved to adopt laws similar to Florida's “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
DeSantis is labeling the bigoted direction of his state as a haven of freedom and has promised there is only more to come. While the Florida Governor vows to free impressionable children from indoctrination, his policies only serve to condition them to a fanatical ideology undermining the existence and experience of minority groups in America.
The United States is currently in an era of ever-growing far-right ideologies which have only led to monstrous events. As a higher education institution, NC State must continue protecting professors and students from this hindrance to academic freedom and attack on marginalized communities.
The LGBTQ Pride Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Their website also details extensive on and off campus resources for all students.
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
If you or someone you know is having difficulty processing grief or having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
The Counseling Center’s website offers free online screenings, a plethora of self-help resources regarding mental health and wellness concerns and a comprehensive list of campus services available for those who need guidance. To view an exhaustive list, visit counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/resources.
If you’re seeking professional counseling or other mental health services on campus, visit the Counseling Center’s Getting Started page at counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/about-us/gettingstarted to complete paperwork, set up an appointment and more.