One of the things we all have in common as college students is the seemingly unending journey toward earning a degree that'll help us find a rewarding future career. However, once we have chosen a major to study, it can be easy to limit our mindset on what career options we have to choose from. We may only think of jobs that pertain to our specific degree.
Especially for students who are almost done with their degree programs, it can be scary to think about jobs outside of your major after putting so much time into the course. However, it’s imperative to know you’re not obligated to pursue a career in your exact major and you have the freedom to make your own career path.
As a double major in communication media and Spanish with a minor in journalism, I know I have a good amount of job options to choose from post-graduation within the media and foreign language fields. However, my personal top choice is journalism. While I’m still planning on pursuing this career, I try to keep in mind that I can still try out other career paths if I choose to do so.
According to an article from Northeastern University, you should change your career if you’re apathetic, don’t feel like you’re making an impact, dread going to work, feel dissatisfied regardless of salary or if your job is affecting your personal life. If you find yourself experiencing one or more of these signs on a frequent level in the future, you are completely valid to consider a career change.
NC State also has an exceptional Career Development Center where students and recent graduates can connect with career counselors for advice on improving your resume, cover letter, interview skills or any part of your search for a new job. They also help with career exploration and provide programs for students to find jobs that align with their interests and strengths. Students can book an appointment or go to their virtual or in-person drop in hours in D.H. Hill Library during the fall and spring.
We shouldn’t feel forced to stay at a job for a certain number of years if it makes us unhappy, and we certainly shouldn’t let the fear of maintaining a resume determine our professional choices.
If the job you aspired to for a long time turns out not to be what you expected, or you grow interested in a different field, that is more than okay. While it would be ideal to find a fulfilling career early on, we should be open to the fact that it could take a few career shifts to find the best job for us. There’s always something to learn from every job experience that can help you develop new skills or discover new passions.
There are certainly many jobs that require a specific skill set that comes from earning a particular degree. However, there are also many jobs that don’t require a specific degree but rather a variety of transferable skills. For example, if you are interested in traveling after college, you can teach English abroad in a wide variety of countries around the world. Some programs don’t even require prior teaching experience, making it perfect for anyone with any degree.
At the end of the day, we’re all multifaceted individuals who are capable of excelling in many career fields, whether that’s in line with your major or not. We don’t have to limit ourselves to one job or career field for the rest of our lives if we find ourselves wanting a change.