Out of all the crime alerts we receive through NC State’s WolfAlert system, the majority seem to be occurring at or around Avent Ferry Road. This area houses numerous NC State undergrads, graduates and even non-student residents. So why are we now seeing an increase in alerts for this location?
I moved to Raleigh to attend classes at NC State for the fall semester of 2021. Never having been to Raleigh before, I didn’t know too much about the area. I was concerned with where the safer areas to live were as well as being relatively close to campus. Coming from a small town in Florida, I was irrevocably nervous.
I lucked out and ended up right off of Hillsborough Street. I was thankful to be so close to campus, but the price for convenience was well on its way to being over budget. During fall 2021 and spring 2022 I started noticing the crime alerts happening more so by Avent Ferry Road. While looking for a budget-friendly apartment for the current semester, I was adamant about steering clear of the Avent Ferry area. The prices seemed enticing, but the alerts were concerning.
With every alert popping up on my screen, I began to worry about the safety of the residents. If I lived in the area and were seeing the alerts, I would be extremely paranoid and probably gearing up to move out as soon as possible. So naturally, I wanted to know more about the situation of this area and the crimes.
Emergency Notification and Crisis Communications for campus and nearby have been active since Sept. 1, 2001. Initially, alerts were sent out in regard to on-campus crimes or crises. In the past year or two, the NC State University Police Department has upped the amount of notifications to be sent out, keeping students, parents, faculty and staff in the know. Not only are we receiving more alerts than before, they are covering a wider area around campus as well.
Comparing the amount of alerts we are receiving now versus in the past, it made me question why Avent Ferry Road is a target area and if anything is being done to improve the safety of residents. These questions led me to Daniel House, NC State’s Chief of Police.
In speaking with Chief House, it became quite clear that crimes in this area have always been around. Logically, crimes are happening in all parts of the city. Avent Ferry is no stranger to crimes, we are just seeing more reported through our crime alerts because of its proximity to campus and the increased utilization of WolfAlerts.
“All of a sudden you’re getting these alerts, so [people] are calling up and saying ‘what’s going on with the crime rate?’ — ‘the crime rate is going through the roof.’ If you actually look at the statistics, it’s gone down, if anything, which is incredible for being in a major city,” House said. “Sometimes we are a little bit more sensitive, so if we know we have an area that a lot of students live, even if it's a little bit off campus, we’re more likely to send that alert.”
On a positive note, House added that there is an increase in patrol of the area from both NC State Police and the Raleigh PD due to the crime level.
There are numerous ways to ensure safety, but the most important way is to become more self aware of your surroundings. It’s simple and obvious, but it is your best bet when trying to protect yourself. More importantly, if you have to walk at night, try to walk near groups of people or have some friends tag along with you — the more the merrier. If you’re out late, don’t have your headphones in. This shows you are most likely distracted and makes you an ideal target.
For concerned parents, there is an On Campus app where you can receive notifications about crimes at or around campus. There’s also a Facebook page where notifications are shared via NC State Police. For residents and students, the department offers a general safety program to learn what to look out for and ways to keep yourself out of harm's way. Fun fact, they also offer a pepper spray class which might come in handy sooner or later.
Whatever path you take in becoming better prepared, NC State Police and Raleigh PD are working to protect and ensure the safety of students and residents, aiming for a safer campus and city.