Like with every major technological advancement, the new online chatbot known as ChatGPT has sparked controversial debates about the potential risks it poses to humanity and society. While it may seem that this new technology could cause more harm than good, technological innovation is inevitable.
In a recent Technician column, staff columnist Amelia Russell said AI technologies such as ChatGPT could exacerbate economic inequality and job displacement. While I agree with Russell’s perspective on how AI could potentially cause harmful consequences in the workforce, I also think that people will eventually get back on their feet.
I’m not trying to disregard the massive effects a new technological revolution will have on our lives — there will be plenty. Similar to what occurred when the United States shifted from an agricultural to an industrial economy during the Industrial Revolution, the transition to AI will bring significant economic repercussions, but we can and will recover.
But if we’re being warned of the impacts of implementing AI, why do we continue to develop these technologies? Curiosity is a fundamental drive in human behavior that has led to research that makes an invaluable contribution to technological advancement.
AI will occur one way or another. As Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said to the New York Times, “Technology happens because it is possible.” Until we’ve depleted our curiosity, technology will continue to grow.
However, while our curiosity can’t be limited, our creations can be regulated. In the case of AI or ChatGPT, the solution isn’t that we shouldn't use it at all — it’s that we need to ensure it’s being used properly.
A few days ago, AI specialists submitted a petition requesting a six-month halt in AI development to explore the introduction of standardized safety rules for advanced AI design among laboratories and independent experts.
If this petition is successful, experts could also consider the potential impact of ChatGPT on the job market since it’s widely claimed that automation would result in job displacement. While this can be true, automation can also be beneficial for employees as it increases productivity and efficacy.
It can also encourage reskilling in areas that are less susceptible to automation, such as activities that involve managing and developing or where expertise is applied to decision-making, planning or creative work. So, while ChatGPT will change jobs, it won’t fully take over our professional lives.
The main issue experts should discuss are the steps that need to be taken to ensure workers aren’t unfairly displaced. While a solution may not be immediate, there are safety nets that could reduce AI’s negative impact on the workforce. For instance, job retraining programs could help workers that might be displaced by AI gain knowledge in other areas within the business.
Besides considering whether AI will have a bad or beneficial impact on our daily life or the economy, we should recognize that we can’t halt technological advancement forever. That being said, we should begin developing safety standards to assure that hazards associated with AI will be managed in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.