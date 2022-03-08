One of my favorite places to visit in Raleigh is the Village District. Although the atmosphere there reeks of both overpriced food and privilege, it offers an escape from college life — as well as awesome antique shops. Because of its walkable layout, I often see many dogs strutting about the sidewalks, and almost always they’re purebreds.
I have nothing against purebred dogs themselves. I believe all dogs deserve a loving home, and I’m not claiming all owners of purebred dogs don’t provide that. However, when someone decides to pay thousands of dollars for a purebred instead of putting that money towards supporting the lives of animals in need, I start to have a problem.
When you choose to buy a purebred dog, this often means going to a breeder. Buying from breeders not only hurts your bank account, but it also contributes to animal overpopulation. Approximately 70 million cats and dogs are homeless in the U.S. alone. Only about 10% of these animals end up in shelters, where they have a chance of going to a loving home.
Although some breeders are better than others, shelters generally care more about the animal’s welfare than turning a profit. Many of the puppies supplied to pet stores and breeders come from puppy mills, which are large-scale breeding operations. Often, these places subject animals to cruel conditions, as the goal is to produce as many puppies as possible. When you choose to adopt from a shelter, you’re helping to put unethical breeding practices out of business.
Some people are hesitant to support shelters which euthanize their animals. Yet, shelters often resort to this measure due to lack of space and funding. When you adopt from a shelter, not only are you freeing up space for another animal, but you also save the lives of other animals in the shelter.
If you’re still turned off from the idea of adopting an animal from one of these shelters, don’t fret. Another option is a “no kill” shelter like the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Wake County, where the animals aren’t euthanized unless the animal is too sick or injured to fully recover, or if they pose a serious threat to human safety.
Furthermore, shelters aren't the only places to adopt animals — there’s also rescues. Often, these organizations are made up of dedicated volunteers who take measures to ensure their animals end up in the right home. Rescues are typically made up of fosters, or people who temporarily care for certain animals in the rescue.
There’s a common misconception that shelter animals are unhealthier than purebreds. However, this isn’t necessarily the case. Many decent shelters almost always provide veterinary care upon an animal’s arrival, such as vaccinations, as well as a healthy, consistent diet.
Furthermore, purebreds have a higher instance of health disorders. Due to the rising popularity of dog shows in the last two centuries, the selection for desirable traits through inbreeding has increased. This resulted in purebreds not only having a higher incidence of genetic disorders but also greater health issues due to their bodily shapes. For instance, a Boston terrier’s squished nose — though very cute — makes it more prone to respiratory issues than other dog breeds.
But if you are determined on getting a purebred, consider a rescue before going to a breeder. That’s right — there are breed-specific rescues! From corgis to ragdoll cats, there are a plethora of organizations dedicated to ensuring the welfare of your favorite breeds.
Regardless of wherever you choose to obtain your furever friend, make sure you’re prepared to take on the hefty responsibility of caring for an animal. Many of the animals that end up in shelters and rescues are surrenders. As Assistant Opinion Editor Mari Fabian wrote, most of us have so much to do and little time to do it — owning a pet may not be the best choice right now.
Pets can make wonderful additions to our lives, brightening our days and giving us something to look forward to when we come home. However, almost any pet can provide those benefits without a large price tag or an aesthetically pleasing appearance. When you choose to adopt rather than shop, your newfound friend won’t be the only one getting a new chance at life — but you might also.