I have a reputation for taking on a lot of work, both on- and off-campus. I’ve received numerous comments and questions as to why on earth someone with ADHD would engage in so many different things at once.
Those with ADHD, by definition, have difficulty maintaining attention and are reluctant to execute tasks that require sustained mental effort. A single full-time job requires both of these things, but splitting work between part-time jobs may offer the opposite.
If your focus will be divided anyways, why not use it to your advantage at work?
While there are long lists of tips and tricks for managing these challenges, the fact remains that the nature of attention disorders conflicts with having a single major work commitment.
Hyperfocusing on a single task can be both beneficial and challenging for those with ADHD. If your attention happens to align with your work, that’s fantastic, as you will have an increased level of engagement with the tasks at hand. If it conflicts, this same tunnel vision makes completing tasks stressful and progress inefficient.
Part-time jobs have lower time commitments and reduce the hours someone with ADHD has to spend fighting their interests, which may be anywhere else but work.
Hyperfocus can’t be turned on or off, but remote positions may offer the ability to clock in and out on your own time. Additionally, part-time employees can use hyperfocus to their benefit when their interests do align with their work. When managing limited hours this way, you can lower the chances of procrastination, another common struggle associated with ADHD.
Remote work poses some concerns when considering a different trait of ADHD: difficulty managing multiple responsibilities. While people may think balancing part-time positions will cause individuals to be overwhelmed and less productive, I disagree.
Mixing remote work with a separate in-person position allows reassurance that for a set number of hours you only have to show up, finish your tasks and go home. Limited hours for this type of position resists the burnout or hyperfocus issues someone would face from doing all their work this way.
In addition to writing for Technician, I work as an on-campus research assistant, so I know these kinds of opportunities exist close by. There are some in-person commitments for each, but for the vast majority, I can be paid regardless of how I organize my work hours during the week.
Additionally, there is more opportunity for income stability in working part-time jobs. If one company experiences layoffs, individuals do not face as much pressure as those with only a single source of income.
Moreover, multiple years of experience is often a requirement for entry-level positions. If someone is working one job, they may pass up a valuable short-term internship to maintain a position over time. With a long-term, part-time position, you can build years of experience in a field alongside taking advantage of rewarding short-term opportunities.
However, there are a number of reasons people seek full-time jobs instead of part-time ones. Full-time workers may be offered better opportunities for advancement, and some hiring managers believe expertise is more valuable than being a "Jack-of-all-trades." Regardless, there are still opportunities for leadership and networking for part-time employees.
Experience across a variety of positions in a field can inform your long-term career choices. Job shadowing is a common practice for those considering different options, but why not take a low-commitment position and get paid instead? If a field matches your interests, you could potentially negotiate that part-time position into a full-time one.
A concern with part-time jobs is the lack of employee benefits full-time positions offer. However, it’s important to note there are part-time positions with benefits in different fields. Within a college context, many schools, including NC State, require health insurance that full-time jobs may not adequately cover. If we already have coverage, the appeal of full-time job benefits may disappear.
Juggling multiple part-time jobs offers a solution to challenges posed by ADHD in the workplace. Embracing hyperfocus when it will benefit work enhances productivity and reduces stress. Combining remote and in-person work reduces burnout and stabilizes income.
This is not to say people should pile on more commitments than they can reasonably manage, either. If you’re a college student, your course load may take as much time as a full-time job on its own. But if you’re already taking double shifts or asking for more time at a job you work, consider mixing in a different position entirely.
Engaging in diverse positions provides valuable experience and offers flexibility within a field of interest. Multiple part-time jobs offer strategies for those with ADHD in a way that just makes sense.
