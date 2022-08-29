What does it take to be successful in college? Anyone who has ever been a student knows there are many ways to answer this question. From time management skills to organization, there are a myriad of traits important to a student’s success, but I’m sure no one argues that intelligence isn’t important.
Yet, as many of us are aware, there is more to life than calculus and European history. Beyond every internship and career opportunity, there is a person, or a group of people, with whom we will interact with and work alongside. For that reason, it's important we turn our eyes to a dying art form — to people skills, or emotional intelligence.
There are many models of emotional intelligence, but they’re all rooted in one overarching idea. Broadly speaking, emotional intelligence is “the ability to identify and manage one’s own emotions, as well as the emotions of others,” according to Psychology Today. In other words, emotional intelligence is what allows us to recognize when someone is stressed, to stop to think before we yell at our roommates and to put ourselves in other people’s shoes.
While the idea of emotional intelligence carries much appeal, there is debate surrounding its validity and application. Critics argue emotional intelligence is not a real form of intelligence; rather, that it’s poorly defined and poorly measured, and its claims are overblown.
Yet, individuals who possess traits characteristic of emotional intelligence experience a range of positive effects. Some benefits include improved relationships, job satisfaction, leadership skills and overall well-being.
The ability to recognize and understand emotions can even boost academic performance, according to a meta-analysis published by the American Psychological Association. From 160 studies, researchers observed that students with high emotional intelligence tended to receive higher grades and test scores than their less emotionally intelligent counterparts, regardless of age or baseline intelligence. They noted this may be due to the fact that individuals who score high on this measure experience less boredom and disappointment, which are two contributors to academic failure.
Although emotional intelligence is important for both personal and academic growth, it’s on the decline among college students, according to a meta-analysis from the Journal of Personality. Specifically, well-being, emotionality and self-control have been decreasing over time, which all encompass emotional intelligence, the writers noted. They reasoned that this trend may be due to increased social media use and growing academic pressure.
With this in mind, it's clear that developing emotional intelligence is important now more than ever. While some researchers claim emotional intelligence is innate, other evidence suggests it can be cultivated. Some basic tips to improve this skill include listening to others, expressing empathy and reflecting on how emotions influence decision making.
If you’re looking to develop your emotional intelligence even more, look no further than campus. At NC State, we have access to several opportunities that can help us grow this important ability.
For instance, the communication department offers classes that focus on relational skills and development. One class I found beneficial was COM 112, or Interpersonal Communication. Despite the poor reviews on Rate My Professor, this class provided important insight into my relationships and ways in which I could improve them.
Another resource students can use is the Counseling Center. In addition to individual and group therapy, the Counseling Center offers free workshops that cover an array of health and wellness topics, from healthy relationships to conflict management. Students can even request workshops tailored to a specific audience’s needs.
Moving forward, we should all take a moment to step away from our screens and personal bubbles. As college students with so much to explore, there isn’t a time more perfect than now to make connections and grow our interpersonal skills. For the betterment of our lives, let's be emotionally intelligent.