Recently, NC State has received over $12 million as a grant to build an esports facility and $4 million for a mobile arena. This decision has faced backlash from the student body as shown in comments on the original article. To place into context, with $16 million one could buy a 6 bedroom mansion, in the most expensive ZIP code in the US, in cash and still have $2 million left over.
These $16 million could have gone to the student population in forms such as scholarships, fellowships, and provide programs to help students understand and navigate the predatory system of student loans. With $16 million NC State can provide up to 146 merit and need-based, full-ride scholarships to students currently enrolled or to those who wish to join the Wolfpack community.
Part of this grant includes $4 million for a mobile arena. Marc Hoit, vice chancellor for information technology, has described the mobile arena as “essentially a truck” in a previous statement. A truck that will have the ability to play video games anywhere, at a reasonable cost of $4 million.
This money could have been differently spent by investing in clubs that help students expand their knowledge and understanding in academic subject areas. If you visit the Get Involved at NC State page and filter by “Academic and Pre-professional,” there are over 275 organizations on campus that dedicate themselves to helping students in any given field. The fields covered are diverse and vast, from aerial robotics and accounting to textile engineering and zoology.
Of course, this money comes from the state government, which decided to invest in teenagers playing video games instead of more pressing issues such as drug abuse and homelessness. According to the Blanchard Institute, death by overdose rose 38% in NC between 2018 and 2020, an issue the state of North Carolina could have invested money in to prevent. Homelessness in Mecklenburg County rose 55% between 2020-2021. These are pressing issues of the state yet were not important enough to warrant more funding when compared to a college video game team.
The state could have also invested in the public school system, notably in the field of physical education. North Carolina has seen a rising rate of youth obesity since the 1970s, this sets the child for a life of increased health risk. In 2018, North Carolina received $8.2 million to combat obesity, yet the state threw twice that amount of money into video games and a truck.
When presented with $16 million dollars, the state overlooked the opioid crisis, the homeless, obesity, education, student organizations, mental health, health care for those of lesser means, job security programs and more programs that would have furthered public health and safety. Yet, it decided to invest in a video game arena and a $4 million dollar truck (hopefully) with PS5s.