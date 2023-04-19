For the past year, we have done everything together, from scaring new copy editors with endless rules, to berating the sports writers when they sent articles in at 1 a.m., so it only feels right that we should say goodbye together too.
Allie:
After two years here, I don’t quite know how to say goodbye to something that’s been a part of my daily life for so long, but here’s my best shot.
Being copy desk chief at Technician for the past two years has been the pleasure of a lifetime. I came to Technician fairly inexperienced and nervous, but working with everyone here has made me into the person I am today. That person is maybe a bit painstaking and pretentious, but I know a whole newsroom of people who are behind me. There is just nothing like Technician, and I’m so happy to have been a part of it.
I came to Technician inexperienced but coasting off of the idea that fortune favors the bold and an enthusiastic attitude can get you anywhere. In the last two years, I’ve tried my very hardest to be bold and surprise myself and others, and it has only worked out in my favor. I want you to know that none of this would have happened if I didn’t step out of my comfort zone, and I have every reason to be thankful I did.
For my sake, keep writing clean copy and getting Oxford commas out of the paper at any cost, and keep being brave, exciting student journalists. I have read almost every article put out in the last two years, so I know exactly what all of you are capable of, and I expect more of the same and better.
To friends like Sam Overton, Mari Fabian, Caryl Espinoza Jaen, Abigail Ali and, of course, Mary Kate Giuffrida, I just want to let you know how much I cherish all the memories I have with each of you and value our Technician memories together. From going to class, work, movies and coffee shops together, you all are such lovely people to know, and whatever you go on to do, I will be cheering you on. And for everyone else, don’t be a stranger.
MK:
I really hate goodbyes. I’m not good at them, but I’ll try my best.
Having the opportunity to work with such an incredible group of people is more than I could have ever asked for. Being the assistant copy desk chief for Vol. 103 gave me a home, a family and a purpose when I was really struggling to find one. For that I will forever be grateful.
Allie, thank you for guiding me through this crazy process even when you were still learning yourself. Thank you for passing me page reads and always knocking on wood. Thank you for being my crazy older sister at Technician. To my news girlies, I love you guys. Thank you for Tuesday night dinners and letting me crash your podcast. You taught me to be brave and always commit to the bit, and I’m going to take that with me everywhere I go next.
Looking into the future is scary and overwhelming, but I know no matter where I go or what I do, I’ll be carrying every moment of working at Technician with me. This experience has impacted me in an astounding way and made me into the person I am now. Thank you Technician.
Vol. 104, you guys got this! Make us proud, be bold and never ever use an Oxford comma (I will haunt you).
Your retiring copy desk chiefs:
It has been so great to work with such a wonderful group of people in our copy editors and correspondents. The future is yours, and you’re going to do amazing things with it.
For Rachelle Hernandez and Elliot Johnson, Vol. 104’s copy desk chief and copy desk assistant, we know you have big shoes to fill, but we have every confidence you can handle it. Take a deep breath, check AP Style and rely on each other when things get tough, just like we did.
If all else fails, knocking on wood never hurts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.