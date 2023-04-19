If I had to describe what it’s been like to work at Technician in one sentence, I’d have to paraphrase Captain Lee from the reality tv series “Below Deck” and say I’ve had the best dang job in the world.
On August 20, 2019, I walked off the elevator on the third floor of Witherspoon Student Center and was met with the Student Media open house. It was a total fluke that I was there at all; my friend wanted to inquire about the campus radio station, WKNC, and I decided to tag along.
I met Ellen Meder, Technician’s advisor at the time, who explained to me that Technician had a whole team just for video. She introduced me to a staff videographer named Rachel Amponsah who was just so friendly and enthusiastic about video that I figured it was worth a try. That was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life.
I’ve been lucky enough to have a robust collection of memories from my time at Technician. From planning and filming a Lime scooter race across campus, to celebrating Technician’s 100th anniversary, to getting my first COVID-19 vaccine on-camera for a Technician video, to entering the world of sports journalism, to writing some articles I’m really proud of, Technician has left me with experiences that I will reminisce on for years to come.
My “classic college experience” has been defined by my time at Technician, and I feel incredibly lucky to have made and documented some of my fondest memories through Technician’s videos.
Despite my amazing memories, there have been many instances throughout my career as Video Editor where I felt like a massive failure. From late videos, to forgetting to apply for passes, to accidentally leaving correspondents on read, it’s really easy for me to feel like I didn’t live up to the standards set by the editors who came before me.
However, it’s also helped me learn how to deal with setbacks. I can’t let myself wallow in self-pity — I have to put my nose to the grindstone and recover to the best of my ability. I also have to stop putting so much pressure on myself to be perfect at all times. Humans aren’t perfect, and in life, mistakes will happen. The important part is that we put effort and care into the work we do, and that’s what I’ve done during my two years as Video Editor; I put the entirety of my heart and soul into my work at Technician.
I am incredibly lucky to have had a large, amazing cast of people who have helped me in my journey at Technician. If you’re in that cast, know that I appreciate you so much and your presence has helped shape my life for the better.
To the editorial boards of Vol. 102 and Vol. 103, thank you for being part of two of the best years of my life. I’ve learned so much from y’all, and I’ll cherish our late nights in the office, trips to Bojangles and sleep deprivation fueled arguments forever. Tuesday nights will never feel the same without y’all.
To the student media photo staff, thank you for all of your hard work. A news publication is nothing without good visuals, and I’m proud to have gotten to work alongside you. Most of all, thank you for your friendship. Camera folks unite!
To my parents, my success wouldn’t be possible without your unending support. You’ve always been my biggest cheerleaders, and your love means the world to me.
To my former Video Editors, Jaylan Harrington and Rachel Amponsah, and their Assistant Video Editors, Matt Norris and Vasanth Ramdas, y’all paved the way for my success by modeling good leadership and good videography. I’ve strived to be half the leader each of you were, and I hope I made you proud. Jaylan, thank you for choosing me to hold your former position for Vol. 102 and jump-starting one of the happiest periods of my life. It was a true honor.
To Vol. 102 Sports Editor Nicholas Schnittker, thank you so much for being my mentor for sports coverage. Your advice and encouragement helped me find my passion for sports media, and I’m forever grateful.
To Nick Faulkner and Kaydee Gawlik, your mentorship had an invaluable effect on me. Kaydee, I only shot with you a few times, but in that short amount of time I have learned two very important lessons: to assert myself and never let anyone give me a hard time for being a woman in sports media. Nick, your advice over the years has helped me become a better photojournalist – and kept me from getting run over by an athlete.
To my amazing team of videographers, words cannot express the love I hold for y’all. The dedication and passion you show for your work lifts my spirits, and when I have a bad Monday (which is often, haha) I know I can count on y’all to make all my worries disappear at our meetings. Monday evenings truly won’t be the same without y’all.
To our faithful viewers, thank you so much for supporting Technician by watching our videos. We appreciate every one of you, and we strive to do our best and represent the interests of the community to the best of our abilities.
And finally, to my spring 2023 Assistant Video Editor, Isaac. Thank you for being the other half of Student Media’s version of Team Rocket, my partner in crime and one of my best friends on staff. After three difficult semesters, you arrived right when I needed you. Your immediate enthusiasm to jump into your role took the weight of the world off my shoulders.
When you were hired I didn’t gain just a work partner but also an amazing friend, and I’m so grateful for the impact you’ve had on my life. You are going to be a phenomenal Video Editor next year, and I can’t wait to see how you make Technician your own. And don’t worry, I’ll still be a menace and keep your life interesting. <3
Did my time at Technician have a lot of ups and downs? Absolutely. But I would do it all again exactly the same to experience the same amount of joy, self growth and confidence that I’ve experienced over these past four years.
Stay strong, take care of each other and keep pushing forward, Wolfpack. I love you all.
So long, goodbye and subscribe to Technician on YouTube!
Love,
Chloey <3
