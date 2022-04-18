I signed up to work at Technician before I ever stepped foot in a classroom at NC State. And now, four years later, it feels like I am graduating from this newsroom as much as I am from this University.
These last four years have been more than I ever could have asked for. From the late nights to the amazing friends and unforgettable memories I made along the way, I wouldn’t change a thing. My college experience was made infinitely better by the people I met and worked with along the way. Without these people, I doubt I would have been able to do half the things I did. And while there are far too many people for me to try and thank everyone, I will do my best to hit everyone.
To everyone at NC State Athletics, thank you. It has been a privilege and a pleasure to cover what has been a truly incredible four years. From ACC women’s basketball championships to getting my shins sunburned at a 1 p.m. Sunday soccer game, I loved every minute of it and that is in no small part to the amazing SIDs, staff, coaches and athletes that make NC State so special.
To everyone at North Carolina FC and the NC Courage, both past and present, thank you. Covering these two teams over the last few years has helped me more as a writer than I will probably ever know. I’ll still be around this summer, but getting the opportunity to cover the club for Technician will always be something I am incredibly grateful for.
To the local media members who were always willing to answer my questions and treat a student reporter with respect and kindness, thank you. Y’all are the best.
To Jaylan and Tristan, thank you. The three of us came into Technician together and are going out the same way. It's been a hell of a ride and a damn pleasure.
To Alec, Camden, Jake, Bryan and Wade, thank you. I learned more from y’all than I probably even realize. I was glad to have worked for or with you during our time at Technician.
To all of the other Technician editors and writers, past and present, that I haven’t already mentioned, thank you. Y’all have been amazing to work with and I can’t wait to see what everyone does at the paper next year or with wherever life takes you next.
They say you save the best for last, and what can I say, I am a bit of a sucker for a cliché. I quite literally wouldn’t be sitting here writing this letter if it wasn’t for one person and that’s my big brother Andrew.
Andrew got me started, or rather forced me to get started, with sports journalism in high school. At the time, I wasn’t sure I wanted to do it. But now, I’ve got no clue where I would be without it. He was my first editor at Technician, has answered hundreds (probably thousands) of questions and helped me become a better writer and person.
Above all, he gave me something to be passionate about and that’s the greatest gift anyone has ever or will ever give me.
To Andrew, thank you for everything.
I have no idea what’s next for me, but I do know that Technician, especially the sports section, are in great hands. Between Wade moving up to Managing Editor, Bryan taking the reins of the Sports section and Ben and Ethan adding fresh ideas to the section, there is a lot to be excited about.
It’s been an honor and a pleasure to work for the paper for four years.
For the last time: Nicholas Schnittker, Sports Editor.