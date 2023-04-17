I put off writing this because putting it all into words makes this feel more real. My time at Technician and at NC State is coming to an end — and before I propel the waterworks, I have to acknowledge my humble beginnings for this paper.
Four years ago, I was a psychology major looking to apply for medical school after my stint at NC State. After one semester of this plan, I psyched out (no pun intended) and made the trek to the office of Technician on the third floor of Witherspoon. In my first opinion article, I wrote about how textbook prices pissed me off and ruffled several feathers on campus.
Four years later, it turned out that ruffling feathers would become a trademark of mine. After my first taste of column writing, I quickly sought out more pressing issues across campus to keep writing. Unfortunately, as my time with Technician started, COVID-19 hit, and I was sent home from campus alongside many others.
I didn’t let that stop me, however. Over the course of the summer and fall, I kept up with writing columns — and the angry Facebook comments I received added fuel to my flames. My editors at the time, Caryl Espinoza Jaen and Shilpa Giri, encouraged me to stay with Technician.
This turned out to be the best decision of my life. As a staff columnist, I became a staple for the opinion section and even went on to win a second place award for my scathing critique on luxury housing around campus. Luxury housing developers, you will not see the pearly gates!
All jokes and accolades aside, being a part of student media has changed my life in a million ways — all for the better. Technician gave me a platform and a space to be who I am, and for that I am endlessly grateful. This paper also provided me with an amazing group of peers and friends that I’ll never forget. Every single one of you made the long print nights worth it.
This letter wouldn’t work if I didn’t throw out a couple of thank yous either.
To Mia, you were the first person I told about writing for Technician. Without your words of encouragement and support, I know I couldn’t have made it this far. You’ve been there for me, during whatever self-deprecating moment I had — and I love you so much for sticking by my side through it all. Thank you for putting up with my constant high energy, my hilarious jokes and most recent hyperfixations, even if they may drive you crazy sometimes. Don’t worry, my Tuesday nights are all free from now on. <3
To Dani, Mom, Dad and Ramon, I wouldn’t be here without your help and endless support in coming to NC State. Thank you for always tuning in to see my newest weekly rant. I promise I’ll keep this same energy in the family group chat for years to come.
To Caryl, without your guidance, leadership and friendship, my time with Technician could have been cut short. In my time as columnist and on our editorial board, we faced the best and worst together. I’ll never forget those (always) rainy drives to The Chelsea and getting home at midnight or 1 a.m. with a 10 a.m. class the next day.
To Shilpa, words are not enough to describe our friendship and how much I value you as an editor, friend, mentor and as my boss for the past two volumes. You are so kind, funny and smart, and I hope I made you proud as opinion editor this year. You were the first person who truly cared about me on our editorial board, and I’ll never forget that. Thank you for being a constant light in the office, even on days when I felt like everything was going wrong.
To Elyse, my rock this past year — you were truly the best assistant opinion editor anyone could ask for. In all the million things running through my head, you always thought of the extra mile I hadn’t considered. I’m happy you’ll be staying with Technician, and our section wouldn’t be where it is today without your leadership.
To Allie and Sam, I’m saving a lot of the sappy sentiments for later, but I hope both of you know how much I loved being by your side the past two volumes. The hard work both of you put into this paper goes without saying, but I need to say it regardless. Our friendship is a culmination of all the best and sometimes worst times, but we’ve made it through. I love you both and dog mojitos forever.
To Justin and Skye, I leave you with my legacy of the opinion section. I trust you both with anything and everything and know the section will thrive under you. You are both incredibly talented, passionate writers, and Technician is lucky to have you.
To everyone else, thank you for being a part of some of the best times of my life. You’re all going to do great things.
The person I was four years ago has been forever molded by my stint at Technician, and I can only hope that my future holds something like this too.
My advice to anyone thinking of joining Technician or any form of student media at NC State — do it. It’ll be worth every second.
In lieu of goodbye, I’ll say see you later Vol. 103. Thank you for everything. Good luck Vol. 104, though I know you won’t need it.
Xoxo,
Mari (Bruce Springsteen impersonator)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.