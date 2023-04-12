When I started writing for Technician, I was a second-year looking for an extracurricular to take up some of my time during COVID-19. Now, as a fourth-year, I am the news editor preparing to move to Chicago for journalism school.
Over the past two and a half years, Technician has taught me I am capable of more than I thought, and there is a place for me in this world, which includes writing a whole lot of words.
As I reflect on my time at Technician, I see a lot of growth in my confidence, not just as a writer, but as a person. When I started as a correspondent, I was super anxious and unsure about myself, but as my writing progressed and I was given more responsibility, I learned I was somewhat good at my job and I was meant to be there. It also helped that the longer I was at Technician, the more I surrounded myself with people I adore and have a hard time imagining my life without.
The first of these people was my news editor, Avery Davis, who took me under her wing to become her assistant editor after running the news section on her own for a semester. I really admired Avery’s laid-back disposition, her ability to write an article in an hour and her enjoyment of books. I also credit her fully as my inspiration to make it through hard weeks this past year when I was overwhelmed with work. I am so grateful to have met her.
Two other really special people are my assistant news editors, Emily Vespa and Heidi Reid. Working with them has completely changed my perspective on what a workplace should look like. Along with being my biggest cheerleaders, they have taught me that having fun at work is possible, sometimes necessary, and some of the best ideas come out of being goofy and committing to the bit. They have made my life so much easier this past year, and I am so glad I got to work with them.
Overall, I have learned a lot about journalism, leadership and community through my time at Technician. The connections I’ve made through this wonderful organization will be ones I will continue to cherish as I make my way into the adulting world.
Thank you to everyone who has made this experience so amazing for me. I may have only mentioned three people here, but there are so many more who have made the past two and a half years so special. You know who you are. I love you guys so much. Thank you.
