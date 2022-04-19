Four years, four titles, 370 articles, 1,051 pages, 309,266 words and several hundred hours spent in Witherspoon Student Center. I have literally poured my blood, sweat and tears into Technician. I would do it all again in a heartbeat.
I’m starting this farewell letter the same way I came into Technician, by writing it at 4 a.m. on a weeknight when I need to get up just a few hours later. That was, unfortunately, the first and hardest lesson Technician taught me. Thankfully, it’s the only negative thing I can say about this job.
Since arriving at college, I’ve seen mentors, friends and editorial boards come and go. I’ve been able to meet some of the most talented and unique people I’ve ever seen. It’s because of these people that I was able to have the kind of college career I had. Each and every person I have worked with here has inspired me in a different way and made me prouder than I ever could have dreamed of.
When I came to NC State, I had no intention of doing journalism or sports media. I wanted to be an engineer but was quickly talked into communication. That’s when I found Technician. Fate has a good sense of humor, as Vol. 102 sports editor Nicholas Schnittker was in my orientation group all the way back in July 2018, introducing me to his brother and ultimately helping to guide me to the organization I call home.
I’m astonished that it has been four years already. As I was collecting the word count for each article I wrote, I was able to recall the special memories, times and feelings I had associated with each piece. It worked like its own time capsule.
I remember my first article clear as day, messing up and profusely apologizing to former sports editor Andrew Schnittker. I remember my first football game, also with Andrew, as well as the awesome sports meetings before COVID-19 struck and getting to play intramural sports with my closest Technician friends. I also remember in that year, former Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Carter giving me praise and thinking to myself, “That guy’s on Wikipedia!”
I remember getting to work on the 100th anniversary of Technician’s history, becoming a part of a new history. I remember getting to cover the upset over Duke in men’s basketball during my sophomore year, and I remember being named assistant sports editor during the COVID-19 pandemic. I remember adapting to the new norm and still going out and reporting in empty arenas when possible.
But the longest-lasting memories are going to be the ones I made this year, with those closest to me and with an endless amount of hours logged in the office.
I love what I have been able to accomplish during my time at Technician. I hope I have been able to touch everyone’s lives here as much as they have touched mine.
Of course, I have some people to thank.
First is my family. To Dad, Mom, Gram and Dash, I wouldn’t be here without your constant love and support. It was you who pushed me to chase my passions and embrace my experiences. You guys always mean the world to me. I love you forever.
To Jaylan and Caryl, thank you for believing in me and giving me the means to become a better writer and leader. You have both made such an impact on me and I will always cherish the time we spent in upper management.
Jaylan, you believed in me when no one else did and have given me countless core memories. It was because of you that I was able to flourish as assistant sports editor, and it was you who invited me out to events and made me feel like family.
Caryl, you are always there for me no matter what. I will always remember our walks after class and the kind of selfless person you are. You were one of my first friends on Vol. 101, and I am forever thankful for that fact.
I love you both. We crushed Vol. 102.
To all of my friends outside of Technician and NC State, thank you for being my friends and pushing me to become a better person every day. The countless memories I had with you outside of Technician helped keep me balanced. I love you all.
To Wade, Camden, Nicholas, Bryan, Alec, Jake and Andrew, I have learned an endless amount from you. Without Andrew and Nicholas, I wouldn’t be here. Jake and Alec taught me tons about covering basketball and Camden took me under his wing and helped mold me into who I am today.
Wade, Bryan and Nicholas, you did us all proud and made for an awesome sports section this year. Wade, you have meant so much to me this last year and I’m so proud of you. Ethan and Ben, you have big shoes to fill, but I have no doubt you will.
To Craig, Matti, Fred and all the rest of the athletics communication department, thank you. You made my life, and the lives of those before and after me, so much easier. Being a college sports reporter can be daunting but you all made it a fantastic time.
To Vol. 102, you all made life so special. Coming into the office on print nights was always the highlight of my week. Being able to surround myself with talented, sweet and downright perfect people is the key to success.
Sam and Myra, you both developed culture into the section it is today and made me so proud this year. I am so thankful to be as close with both of you as I am. Mari and Shilpa, you developed a flawless opinion section. Mari, continue to be creative and confident. Shilpa, you are going to be a kickass editor-in-chief. Abigail, I can’t wait to see what you do with the news section.
Avery, Mollie and Ann, you are some of my closest friends on staff, I couldn’t be more thankful for the advice and laughs you have both provided along the way. Each of you has built your section from the ground up and it’s awesome to see such independent people thriving.
Allie and Chloe, your independence and enthusiasm also shine bright. To Allie, you are a copy-editing savior, your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. Chloe, your optimism is tremendous and enlivening.
I love all of you so much.
To my readers, I wouldn’t be in this position if you didn’t continue to give me a platform. I hope that the quality of my work has improved over the last four years and I am so grateful for each and every time somebody commented on or said something about my work. You have no idea what it means to me.
I honestly don’t know exactly where the road takes me next. Columbia University, Northwestern University, American University, UNC-Chapel Hill and Syracuse University have all offered me admission, though I have yet to make a decision. As for now, I will continue to write for Technician until they forcefully drag me out of the office (or until June).
But after four years, 370 articles, 1,051 pages and 309,266 words, my time at Technician is coming to a close. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
I can’t believe the ride is over. I always tell people that joining Technician is the best idea I have ever had. Every day, the people I get to spend my time with here prove me right.