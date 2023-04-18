I am a third-year majoring in Biological Sciences and this is my third year at Technician. While I currently work as Opinion Editor, I started off writing for Opinion, News and also worked as a copy editor!

Follow Shilpa Giri Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today