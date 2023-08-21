A new school year brings a new year of student journalism and with it, a new Technician staff.
It is our pleasure to introduce ourselves as Technician’s co-editors-in-chief for the 2023-2024 academic year. Combined, we have five years of experience at Technician, Ethan as a sports writer and editor and Jameson as news and culture writer and culture editor. In our new positions as editors-in-chief, we hold responsibility for all content Technician publishes online and in print.
Our focuses for the year include continuing solutions-based coverage of college mental health; increasing accessibility to reporting through a rejuvenated social media presence and innovative design; and continuing efforts towards fair representation of students of all backgrounds, experiences, beliefs and identities on campus.
Most importantly, we’re putting an emphasis on foundational journalistic values and practices. We’re excited to be active and engaged with the campus community by doing what journalism is all about — asking questions. Whether it’s a Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, or a Monday morning in the Brickyard, we’ll be there asking questions and digging deeper into anything and everything that affects students at our university.
Our mission as a publication is to serve the University community, particularly students, by providing an accessible meeting place for campus news and opinions. Student journalists have the unique opportunity to tell the stories of campus from the inside. We are in it with you.
Students, we represent your voice, your experience and your opinions. We aim to report, honestly and transparently, on the events that most impact you in hopes of enacting change for the better. We are always accessible through email (technician-editor@ncsu.edu) and welcome anyone and everyone to submit questions, concerns, tips and guest columns to us at any time.
We wish everyone the best of luck with navigating classes, college and life this year. Don’t forget to grab your copy of Technician each week, because we’ll be here every step of the way.
