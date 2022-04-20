As my first and only article written for Technician, I’d like to use this opportunity to express all the love I have for this newspaper before I graduate.
Before joining Technician as Design Editor, Technician was barely on my radar. Now after two eventful years — shoutout to Emma Carter, a graphic design classmate, for telling me Technician was hiring — I can’t imagine my life without it.
Working with this hugely talented group of students has influenced me in all the right ways. Not only did I gain an immense amount of knowledge that made me a better designer, but I gained friendships that made me a better person; I’ll keep them dear to my heart for the rest of my life.
Thank you to Rachael Davis for boosting my confidence after confessing she and the editorial board were obsessed with me when I first joined. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I barely knew what I was doing, but what you said meant the world to me and I immediately opened up to the love everyone had to offer.
Thank you Ryan Farischon and Caryl Espinoza Jaen for constantly making me laugh — there was never a dull moment when you guys were around. Thank you Jaylan Harrington and Tristan Tucker for being so trustworthy — the support you’ve given me these past two years has been invaluable.
Thank you to all of Vol. 101 and 102 for working as hard as you do to make my job easier and creating so many memories for me. And a huge round of applause to my graphic illustrators and print designers over the years, I would’ve probably quit if I didn’t have you all to help me out in my many times of need.
To brag about myself a little bit, I am just so proud of the sweat and tears I put into this paper. I was able to organize our article budget, improve the general design and most importantly — to me and to my coworkers — shorten our print nights from lasting until 3 a.m. to lasting until midnight. My experience at Technician taught me how to be an advocate for readers and the newspaper is better because of it. However, Technician wouldn’t be what it is without the people who actually produce the content I place in the templates each week. I look forward to future issues.
Tuesdays will be boring without you. Love and miss you already. See ya on the terminally online timeline.
XOXO,
Ann