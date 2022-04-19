Roy T. Bennett famously said, “Change begins at the end of your comfort zone.” I’m going to have to agree.
As some people know, my promotion from Assistant News Editor to being the only News Editor running the section was a quick and surprising one. Though I think Jaylan, Tristan and Caryl were unsure about how I would do those first few weeks, I was excited and aimed to impress them. I think I pulled it off. I don’t know, you can ask them.
Being an editor at Technician has been one of the most formative experiences of my life. I have met so many amazing people, learned so much and faced many challenges. I started walking toward rowdy protests instead of away from them. That’s crazy. I’ve learned what I’m passionate about and what I’m really not passionate about. There were weeks when I felt like I just couldn’t do it all and weeks when I felt like I was on top of the world.
So many people at Technician have inspired me and shaped me into the person I am now. Though I can’t shout you all out specifically, I am grateful for you all.
Allie and Mari: print nights would not have been the same without you. I definitely would have walked out that (not propped open) door many times if you guys hadn’t been there to joke around with. You both radiate good vibes, and I know y’all are going to kill it next year.
Sam: started from the bottom, now we’re here. My first friend at Technician. You’ve been helping me since “The Very First Night” that I spent shadowing you. From jamming on the floor to Taylor Swift to seeing each other cry out on the balcony late at night, we’ve been through it all. I’m so excited for your Managing Editor era. You’re going to do great things.
Abigail: oh, where would I be without you? Probably not here. I might have quit in January if you hadn’t rolled up on the scene to lighten my workload. You’ve been the best Assistant News Editor ever, and you’re going to make such an amazing News Editor next year. I’ve loved recording the podcast with you every week and am so glad we’ve become good friends. You’ve made my army of one a much more effective army of two. Byeeeeeee!
Tristan and Caryl: you guys have been the best managing editors a section editor could ask for. Lord knows you’ve had to put up with a lot. Caryl, you always make me laugh, and you’re such a ray of sunshine in the office. NYC is not ready for you. Tristan, I probably wouldn’t have gotten through that first semester without your encouragement that I didn’t completely suck as an editor. Whatever school you end up at, I hope they know how lucky they are to have you.
Jaylan: I feel like you think I’m exaggerating when I say how integral you were in me not losing my mind this year. Knowing you were always in your office ready to answer any questions I had really put me at ease and made my transition so much easier. You’re one of the smartest people I’ve ever met, and I know you’re going to go on to do great things. And I’ll die on this hill… you’re the funniest person in the office.
Volume 102 was filled with ups and downs. Looking back, all the ups make the downs seem miniscule. I’ve loved working here. I know that Abigail, Emily and Heidi are going to uphold the standard of badass news editors. Volume 103 is in more than capable hands.
Read the news. It’s important.
Avery