“What about the children?”
This was arguably the most frequently posed question by critics in the years prior to state-level marijuana legalization. Many opponents presumed that legalizing cannabis for adults would undoubtedly lead to an increase in marijuana access and use among teens.
But 10 years following the first states’ decisions to legalize and regulate adult-use cannabis sales, data conclusively shows that these fears were unfounded.
For example, data provided this year by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that the percentage of high schoolers who report having used cannabis over the past 30 days fell from 23% in 2011 to 16%in 2021.
Likewise, the percentage of teens who acknowledge having ever tried cannabis has similarly declined. These downward trends coincide with the period where over 20 U.S. states legalized cannabis use by adults.
States that have legalized the adult-use cannabis market have experienced similar declines in underage use. According to the findings of a 2020 study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, the adoption of state-level legalization laws “predicted a small significant decline in the level of marijuana use among [youth] users.”
In short, states’ real-world experience with marijuana legalization affirms that these policies can be implemented in a manner that provides regulated access for adults while simultaneously limiting youth access and misuse.
That’s one among many of the reasons why public support for adult-use cannabis legalization has risen dramatically over the past decade and remains at record highs.
This trend is true in North Carolina too. According to statewide polling data compiled in 2022, 57% of voters support legalizing cannabis for adults, and a whopping 72% support permitting qualified patients to consume it.
Let’s be clear. Legalization neither creates nor normalizes the cannabis market. This market already exists in North Carolina and it is widespread. But under a policy of prohibition, this market remains underground and those involved in it largely remain unaccountable.
Criminal entrepreneurs don’t pay taxes, they don’t check IDs, and they don’t test the purity of their product. Disputes that arise in the illicit marketplace are not adjudicated in courts of law.
By contrast, legalization and regulation allows for state and local lawmakers to establish legal parameters regarding where, when, and how the cannabis market may operate. These regulations also provide oversight regarding who may legally operate in those markets, and they provide guidelines for best practices.
It is time to move away from the failed policy of prohibition and move forward in a different direction — one that legalizes, regulates, and educates.The District of Columbia and 21 other states have legalized the adult-use cannabis marketplace, and a total of 37 states regulate its medical use.
National survey data compiled by the CDC finds that the use of medical marijuana is also widely accepted among practicing physicians, with over two-thirds acknowledging its efficacy and over one-quarter having recommended it to their patients.
To date, not a single state that has implemented cannabis legalization for either medical or adult-use purposes has reversed its course. That’s because these policies are working largely as politicians and voters intended — and because they are preferable over cannabis prohibition.
Ultimately, common sense regulation allows for legal, licensed commercial production and sale of cannabis. This plan best addresses consumers’ demand while keeping these products largely out of the hands of young people.
By contrast, the continued criminalization of cannabis only compounds the public safety risks posed to young people and others by the unregulated marketplace.
It is time for North Carolina lawmakers to set aside their “canna-bigotry” and comport the law in a manner that is consistent with the available science, majority public opinion, and the plant’s rapidly changing cultural status.
Paul Armentano is the Deputy Director of NORML — the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. This op-ed was distributed by OtherWords.org.
