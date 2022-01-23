NC State is a strong university with an incredible campus, always bustling with activity, events, experiences and new opportunities to learn, play and grow.
Yet far too often, we find ourselves faced with other priorities, and we take the resources and access we have for granted. “There’s always next semester, right?” Not quite.
I started at NC State in fall 2017, majoring in computer science with minors in environmental science and graphic communications, and graduated in December 2021. Starting in 2017, the world was very different. There was no such thing as COVID-19, and the idea of campus being closed with all classes moved online was preposterous.
In my first few years at NC State, there were many events and activities I thought sounded interesting, but I kept thinking, “I have time — I will try that next semester.” I almost didn’t get that chance.
Fortunately, I did return to campus for one last semester in fall 2021 and was able to take full advantage of all our campus has to offer. After almost missing my opportunity, I want to urge you to get going! The years pass by so quickly and you never know what may happen. Don’t wait for tomorrow or next semester — try everything!
Look at the emails from UAB, WellRec, NC State Sustainability, Student Leadership and Engagement, the Libraries, the Student Alumni Association, your college, your department, New Student Programs and the HOWL. Follow the different Instagram accounts on campus. Visit Get Involved. Look at the Billboard TV screens. Create a list of things you’d like to do before you graduate, then make a point to plan them into your schedule. Sign up and participate in a few events or new activities each month. Attend with a friend, or show up by yourself and meet new people with common interests. I attended paint nights and WellRec events without knowing anyone and usually left having made a new friend.
Our campus offers so much to do. Beginning with Wolfpack Welcome Week and Winter Welcome Week at the start of each semester, you can meet people, get free swag, learn about what NC State has to offer and play some games.
In the fall, don’t miss Red and White Week, with numerous free NC State-branded giveaways, free food each day with Wear Red Get Fed and the Chancellor’s Address. In the spring, check out Earth Month for various sustainability programs!
During the last day of class and finals week, there are always lots of events too; last semester there was trivia, free donuts, s’mores, miniature ponies and firepits! These are great study breaks and really help relieve stress!
Even day-to-day and week-to-week, there is a lot to do on campus and as a student. If you can’t decide, try some of my favorites:
Take advantage of our Libraries: We have very innovative and cutting-edge technology available to borrow, a Makerspace, 3D printers and lots of workshops. Plus a virtual reality and 3D scanning studio, all with state-of-the-art devices.
Try some Outdoor Adventures programs with WellRec: Whether going stand-up paddleboarding on Lake Raleigh on Centennial Campus or using the Climbing Center, you have access to a lot!
Embrace Innovation and Creativity: Check out the Entrepreneurship Garage, the Crafts Center, Arts NC State or the Gregg Museum.
Attend a Belltower tour with Dr. Tom Stafford: He’s awesome, and you get to learn the history of the Belltower and go inside the Shrine Room.
Meet the Chancellor: Whether for lunch or in passing near Talley, be sure to say hello to Chancellor Woodson, and maybe ask him about his lapel pin…
Explore the Campus: We have buildings spanning three centuries, so explore a bit to find your favorite study or hangout spot!
Activate Student Deals: As a student, be sure to activate your free and discounted software and perks – Autodesk, Apple Music, Spotify, UNiDAYS, Student Beans, Microsoft Office and more!
There’s so much to do as a student, and it’s important to start planning and taking advantage now. You might meet someone or make a connection impacting your path forward. Have fun and make some great memories along the way! Take my advice and don’t wait for tomorrow; if you do, you might miss your chance.