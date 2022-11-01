Since I launched my campaign, I’ve visited college campuses all across the state, meeting with students to hear what’s on your mind and what you need from your next senator. I never feel more hopeful than when I’m talking to young voters like you. You show me how the future is bright and the next generation of leaders will fight hard for our beloved North Carolina.
But I’ve also heard from so many young voters — from App State to Durham Tech to Johnson C. Smith to NC State — that you aren’t being well served by Washington. At NC State, a student brought up their concern about Roe v. Wade being overturned and what this means for our Constitutional freedoms. A UNC-Chapel Hill student from Leicester, in the mountains, talked to me about how his family farm was flooded after major storms last year, and how action on the climate crisis feels more urgent than ever. At Elizabeth City State, one student talked to me about how it feels like there aren’t enough job opportunities in rural parts of the state even when you do get your degree.
Your concerns and frustrations are real and justified. You deserve better. We must protect our Constitutional rights, including access to abortion. We must tackle the climate crisis to safeguard our planet — and strengthen our economy. We must strengthen rural communities and create good-paying jobs in all parts of this state.
Many of you are already doing the work to tackle these fundamental issues — but you need a partner in the U.S. Senate. This election, we can make that happen.
We can secure our Constitutional rights for generations to come. As a former judge and Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, I know that Americans should have the freedom to make decisions for their own futures and families without government interference. I am ready to go to the Senate and fight to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land — even if that means ending the filibuster. But my opponent, Congressman Ted Budd, is leading the charge on banning abortion nationwide. That’s the choice in this election.
We can tackle the climate crisis. North Carolina is no stranger to the effects of climate change. We know it’s making storms more severe and more frequent. From flooding to fires, to polluted air and water — this is a problem we have to tackle before it consumes us. The good news is that leading the charge on clean energy is not only good for our environment, but for our economy, too. North Carolina is among the top states for solar energy and we’re creating thousands of good-paying jobs making parts for electric vehicles. This type of leadership is transformative for our economy and will bring real opportunities for young people seeking work in cutting-edge fields. And we need more of it in the U.S. Senate.
But standing in the way is Budd. Just this month, he voted against funding for storm recovery. And as long as Budd is bankrolled by big oil and gas companies, he’ll keep denying climate change and blocking progress. Our planet can’t afford that. Our people can’t afford that. And our economy can’t afford that.
We can lower the cost of education. Education is vital to preparing young people for their career and for life. Whether they choose to go to a university, a community college or attend an apprenticeship training program — every North Carolinian should be able to afford the best pathway for them and their future. We need to address the rising cost of college that is affecting our students and their future financial stability. We should focus on improving transparency, lowering interest rates and increasing Pell Grants for borrowers moving forward. While attending college is the right path for some, I will also support more funding and resources for community colleges, skills training and apprenticeship programs that can provide good-paying jobs and strengthen our workforce.
There is so much at stake in this election. That is why it is so important to get out and vote, and tell all your friends and family to get out and vote too. We have a chance in November to stand up for our values and fight for a stronger future for all of us. I’m ready to fight alongside you.