Editor’s note: This article contains mentions of suicide and mental illness.
This semester has been one of the most difficult our campus has faced. With several student suicides, it’s been harder and harder to enjoy being at NC State while being a student. Our editorial board has been no stranger to these struggles. In light of LDOC, we compiled the advice, strategies and reminders that got us through a trying semester.
You’re not alone, allow yourself to process emotions
First and foremost, you aren’t alone. Our whole community has been impacted by the hardships of the semester and many of us are struggling as we process our emotions. If you have someone to lean on, whether it’s friends, family or your fellow members of the Wolfpack, take the time to reach out. Create a space among your close friends and loved ones to grieve, wallow and vent when necessary. If your friend group or family is closely tied to NC State’s community, then it’s likely they’re experiencing some complicated emotions too.
The simplest advice is usually the hardest to follow, and “ask for help” certainly falls in that category. It’s never easy to admit you need outside help or, at the very least, a space to process your emotions. That being said, take baby steps — open up to a close friend, participate in a Destress Fest event or poke around NC State’s off-campus referral database for counseling wherever you are.
Everyone’s experience is unique — don’t beat yourself up for ending in a worse place than your peers
Every semester is a marathon, not a sprint, and students end up at wildly different places when all is said and done. And to be clear, no one ending place is a better accomplishment than another. No matter where you end up, remember that the most important accomplishment is running the race. Although comparison is rampant and largely unavoidable in a tight-knit college community, do your best to practice self-kindness. Whether this is in the form of daily affirmations, an occasional walk to clear your head or getting back into a hobby you hadn’t been into for a while, it’s up to you. Life is beautiful in the simplest of ways. Take in that beauty by doing things that comfort you.
While this all sounds easier said than done, being kind to yourself and honing in that inner dialogue can aid you way beyond the end of the semester. Whatever side of the coin you fall on — academic genius, barely-surviving student or somewhere in between — you’ve made it to the finish line. That deserves celebration, regardless.
Grab a coffee with a friend you haven’t seen in a while
Something we have found to be super helpful in our overall mental well-being has been reaching out to people whose presence we enjoy and asking them to go grab a coffee or dinner. Talking with people one-on-one this way allows you to get to know the person better, strengthens a bond and helps you feel less alone. This has become a part of our weekly routine and we have absolutely loved it.
Surround yourself with what you love
Throughout final exams and into the next several weeks, use your spare time away from work and school to surround yourself with what you enjoy. Not everyone’s winter break will look the same — some students have it harder than others, with drama-filled families or a hectic work schedule to make money before the spring semester kicks off — but spending time doing things you love should be a priority this winter.
Although the days are shorter and the weather feels colder, take advantage of a cozy winter evening with a movie and a good friend. Or, visit your local shopping district to treat yourself to some artisan treats. Go for a hike, if that’s your vibe. Regardless of how you approach it — whether it be by yourself, with good friends and family or a group of complete strangers — take time to pursue the activities you genuinely enjoy, especially if you’ve gotten away from them this semester.
Take a real break!
It’s easy to feel like you have to keep yourself busy and productive to function, but fight that urge and allow yourself to relax. Of course, work and family obligations can keep us busy over winter break, but try to take some of the time you would’ve spent on classes and homework and spend it on yourself. Don’t even do anything — just allow yourself to spend some time in bed watching movies or scrolling on TikTok. Whatever is enjoyable to you that feels the most restful and the least active.
Life is difficult, to say the least. Don’t be hard on yourself or others during exam season, your health matters above all else. Our editorial board wishes you the best of luck and a nice, restful winter break.
This unsigned editorial is the opinion of Technician’s editorial board and is the responsibility of the editor-in-chief.