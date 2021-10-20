Editor’s note: This article contains references to suicide.
Due to recent events involving suicide attempts at UNC-Chapel Hill, our editorial board has decided to provide a list of mental health resources at NC State and in the surrounding area.
Since the beginning of September, there have been three suicides and one suicide attempt at UNC.
After a suicide occurred on Sept. 4, suicides and suicide attempts have escalated on UNC’s campus in recent weeks. Another suicide occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 22 at Morrison Residence Hall, followed by a suicide on the morning of Oct. 9 at Hinton James Residence Hall and an attempted suicide at 3 a.m. on Oct. 10 at Granville Towers.
These latter two events occurred within the span of less than two days, and UNC responded with one sliver of a mental health day — which already happened to be a half day, as it was UNC’s “University Day.” As for NC State and other UNC system schools, suicides have gone severely underreported or just not reported at all as of late, and the universities themselves do little to help students take an actual well-deserved break.
Even beyond those who may be at risk of suicide, these are hard times for young adults. Between classes, exams, jobs, the pandemic and a generally unsteady future, it's very important for all of us to take care of ourselves, starting with your mental health.
Mental health is often an issue that gets neglected when we consider the long list of responsibilities students have on a daily basis. Oftentimes, we do not give our mental health the same level of care and attention we would to our physical health, and that can lead to an unhealthy build up of emotions. To help you start the process of prioritizing your holistic well-being, we have compiled a list of extensive resources regarding mental health, ranging from on- and off-campus options affiliated with NC State to third party resources.
NC State mental health resources
The Counseling Center at NC State offers an abundance of resources for all students, from academic counseling, career counseling, group counseling and more. As it is conveniently located in the Student Health Center on main campus, it is one of the easiest ways to seek professional help for any issue you may be facing, be it issues regarding academics, personal problems, etc. There is also the option of the off-campus referral database.
The University also offers suicide prevention training for students, faculty and staff. Those interested can find out more here. Warning signs for mental health issues can come in all forms and sizes; cues that may not seem like a big deal could always be pointing to an issue a lot more serious than they seem.
Suicide prevention trainings like the ones the University provide could help you recognize those warning signs and ensure the affected person gets help in a timely manner. They also train participants on how to handle someone in immediate distress and how to keep them calm until professional help arrives.
Additionally, NC State CARES is an anonymous referral program that students, faculty, parents and others are encouraged to utilize if someone they know is exhibiting concerning behavior. We highly encourage our readers to help protect others in their community by referring them to CARES, as they can provide anyone in need with professional help. Small steps like these could help save a life.
Third party mental health resources
Pasadena Villa Outpatient is a mental health rehab facility that treats anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and psychotic disorders. More info can be found on its website.
HopeLine is a crisis call and text center that also provides education on mental health awareness. It can be reached by call or text at (919) 231-5425.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) facilitates support groups in Wake County for a variety of issues, including stress and anxiety and LGBTQ+ mental health. More info can be found on its website.
Our hearts go out to those affected by the recent suicides at UNC-Chapel Hill. We hope these resources will help those in need of mental health support find the help they need.
This unsigned editorial is the opinion of Technician’s editorial board and is the responsibility of the editor-in-chief.