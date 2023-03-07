With all the courses we take and the many professors we encounter, assignment due dates are always changing. Some submissions are due right before class, some by the end of class and some by random times like 5 p.m. Out of all these, 11:59 p.m. submission times are by far the best.
Maybe it’s because I am a night owl, or because I am a deadline pusher, but I would much rather submit an assignment as late as I can.
I think there are many factors playing into this preference, though. For example, I try to squeeze all my classes into a couple days out of the week to be able to work as much as possible. On the days I have my classes, I need the rest of the day to complete my assignments and get other studies done.
My job involves me working early mornings, or afternoons to late evenings. Having this late submission deadline adheres to my schedule perfectly, especially since I tend to be more productive and creative later in the day. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but for some it is favorable.
While early birds love to wake up and submit their assignments before class, daytime deadlines could mean absolute hell to people who thrive during the night and warmly hug those end-of-the-day deadlines. For a lot of college students, fluctuating and crowded schedules tend to be the norm. One course with assignments due at the start of class, the next by 5 p.m. and the next by 11:59 p.m. only complicates our studious lives.
It bewilders me to know there are others who prefer the earlier submission times. Having to submit an assignment earlier in the day adds to the pressure of everything else. I feel the late deadline allows for more time, lessens the pressure, gives students more flexibility and honestly gives more time to look over the assignment and plan it out.
When the majority of my classes have this late-night deadline, I feel as though I have the most control over my schedule.
I have noticed — and this is not in every case — that if students submit the assignment later than the 11:59 p.m. mark, they are less likely to have their grade impacted. I guess this goes along the lines of better late than never, but if your assignment is late before the start of class, you are most likely going to see some deduction to the grade.
It comes across as pointless and ridiculous to have varying deadlines. Professors know their class is not the only one we are taking, as well as students today juggle more responsibilities than ever before. Having the same submission time across the board, especially at 11:59 p.m., makes it easier to plan for all classes and other responsibilities in advance.
For some, it may be nice to go ahead and get things out of the way early, but it is oddly satisfying to hit submit after a long day and then get to sleep in. So, to those who wake up with the sun and get right to work — congratulations, you scare me.