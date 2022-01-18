HBO’s “Euphoria” is a TV show that has become a sensation among young people for its “realness” and depiction of mental health issues. However, I believe that it is inaccurate, unnecessarily explicit and a bad message to its young audience.
“Euphoria” is mainly praised for its realistic portrayal of a variety of issues teens deal with nowadays. Let’s talk about that starting with the creator Sam Levinson. Levinson said it is inspired by his own drug-riddled childhood, but he is also the son of a famous director nearing his 40s. He is not your average Gen Z person, so why is he acting like his childhood is universal? Hollywood execs seem to think their extravagant drug-filled high school experience represent the general public when in fact Gen Z is having less sex and using less drugs and alcohol. So why are we trying to paint a different narrative?
That brings me to my next point, which is this insistence that the show is for entertainment, so you shouldn’t take it so seriously. Which is funnily enough the exact opposite of the first defense, yet often said in the same breath. That’s because Euphoria is trying to be entertaining and beautiful, but also claiming to be authentic and educational simultaneously. For one of these things to be true, the other cannot be in full capacity.
First, let’s start by clearing up the fact that the target audience is high school students, because despite Zendaya tweeting the series is designed for mature audiences, it’s a series about high schoolers which will ultimately be watched by high schoolers. If it was for adults, it shouldn’t be set in high school.
This age group of teens is highly impressionable as there really is no “mature” high schooler. I think well-adjusted healthy adults can be rather unaffected by it, but based on what we know about immature minds, it’s not healthy to be watching this extent of explicit content due to the tendency for teenagers to mimic behavior. Studies show seeing alcohol and drugs in media or in social networking sites does have an impact on usage in adolescents and young adults.
Teenagers do drugs to fit in, to feel good, to experiment and for attention. All of the reasons can easily be reflected in a glamorous TV show, embellished with attractive celebrities, outfits, aesthetics and music. One of the biggest concerns I have with “Euphoria” is it will convince people to try drugs just once to see what it’s like based on the depictions in the show, but trying drugs even once can lead to addiction.
One of the main problems I am personally disturbed by is the unnecessary, highly explicit nudity of actors depicting minor characters. Again, there’s this argument about “realism,” but I fail to see the realism extended as much as Hollywood loves to display the realism of women’s naked bodies. We saw drug tests and pregnancy tests but what about an ACT test which all high schoolers have to take? Or state benchmarks? If we are really going for accuracy, why don’t we see these more menial aspects of high school, if realism is so very important? Seeing drugs, abuse, rape, sex work, alcohol and objectifying women is not the “realistic, awareness-bringing, helpful” content you think it is. It’s trauma porn that makes you numb to these sorts of behaviors and vices.
Another damaging aspect of this show are the numerous illegal, unhealthy, abusive relationships put on display. These situations are never directly condemned through the writing. They are “left up for interpretation,” which is an interesting choice given the nudity is full frontal. I worry younger girls watching this series are getting the entirely wrong message from multiple storylines like Kat, the girl who uses sex work for a false sense of empowerment.
For those who can relate to any of the characters or storylines in “Euphoria,” they don’t need to see their situation in hazy LED lighting and depicted by actors with glittery eyeshadow. This show is not therapeutic. What they really need is extensive therapy. So who is really benefiting from the premises of this show?
You don’t have to do drugs, have sex, drink alcohol or have a traumatic backstory to have a complete teenage experience. Behind the colorful facade, “Euphoria” is only presenting harmful, excessive explicit content no teenager should be consuming.