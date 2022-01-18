The widely popular TV show "Euphoria" has quickly become a cultural phenomenon for Gen Z. The show’s depiction of drug use, racial disparities and mental health issues create what many believe to be a more in-depth depiction of what teenage life is really like. While the show may be controversial, the depiction of these modern issues in “Euphoria” invokes feelings of inclusion and understanding amongst its viewers, mainly its younger audiences.
The show’s take on these sensitive and difficult topics incites controversy about whether TV accurately depicts teenage life and the many issues adolescents face in modern society. I believe the show provides a strong outlet and depiction of these topics, which are far too often overlooked by society, highlighted primarily by every character’s individual storylines and issues.
Most TV shows have created a negative perception about drug addicts. The addicts themselves are depicted in a negative light and blamed for the choices they make. Rue’s (played by Zendaya) struggle with drug use and addiction is, however, depicted in its rawest form. She struggles with her sobriety throughout the show and the lives of those around her combined with her own mental health determine her use of drugs.
The show’s explanation of Rue’s drug addiction makes her seem human and even relatable to those who are going through the same challenges. Her relationship with her sponsor, Ali (played by Colman Domingo), and the show’s emphasis on Rue’s internal struggles allow for viewers to finally see drug addiction as a disease rather than a crime. Ali and Rue’s conversation on race and the role it plays with drug addiction is one of the first times a national TV show has acknowledged drug addiction can in fact be targeted towards people of color.
The writer and creator of "Euphoria,” Sam Levinson, talks about how Rue’s story line is based off his own. Levinson struggled with drug addiction throughout his life and spent his teenage years going in and out of rehab and halfway homes. Levinson wrote the show with the intent to be raw, and at times even graphic, in order to depict the real emotion surrounding its heavy issues. This has created positive change among its viewers and allowed for them to relate to the struggles depicted by these characters. While it may be graphic, it has allowed for its viewers to face issues that have riddled our youth and adolescents for years.
Each character in the show deals with a different issue the American youth faces. Kat’s body dysmorphia, Maddy’s struggles with an abusive relationship, Jules’ mental health issues and her struggle with gender identity, Rue’s drug addiction and much more. Each of these character’s individual struggles are depicted in the rawest form. And while each of these are definitely situations that aren’t easy to watch, there’s no point denying they are real. Many people in our age group deal with issues like these on a daily basis, either with themselves or someone they know.
I strongly believe the reason "Euphoria" invokes so much controversy is because the show doesn’t depict a fantasized or sugar-coated form of these struggles, but rather an accurate and real portrayal. And at times, these portrayals can be graphic, difficult to watch and even triggering but I believe this is the point of the show. These difficult portrayals are what allows audience members dealing with similar issues to connect with the show, and what helps teach those fortunate enough to not go through such traumatic experiences about the reality of the world.
It’s not supposed to be easy to watch Rue struggle with drugs, see Fezco’s life story or watch Maddy deal with an abusive relationship — it’s supposed to be difficult. This is done to depict these issues in a real way and allow for viewers to gain awareness of what these issues actually look like. Not to mention for many, these depictions are accurate. They’re what they see and struggle with every day and they finally have a show that allows them to speak their voice.
"Euphoria" may be a controversial show but its take on many important issues has allowed for students, teenagers, and people in general to finally talk about issues that have been suppressed for years. It has created an outlet for the coming of age struggle and has led to open and positive conversation about important issues.