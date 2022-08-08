Editor’s note: This article contains reference to interpersonal violence.
The Women’s Center, located in Talley Student Union, offers a variety of resources, events and educational opportunities to address issues of gender equity, social justice and interpersonal violence (IPV).
Janine Kossen, the director of the Women’s Center, said the center offers a community safe space for individuals to come together.
“It's really just a gathering space — a fun community space where folks can come in and be their authentic selves in a space that is affirming and supportive of the identities they may hold,” Kossen said.
According to Kossen, the Women’s Center provides resources and education with regard to IPV prevention. A peer educator group and a Women’s Center staff member train frontline service providers across campus on IPV prevention, including staff for University Housing, New Student Programs, Athletics and Fraternity and Sorority Life.
“We talk about things like consent, what a healthy relationship looks like and how to intervene as a bystander,” Kossen said.
The IPV staff also support the Pack Support Survivor Alliance, which launched last year. Kossen said the alliance equips faculty and staff to respond in a trauma-informed way to support students who may disclose an experience of IPV.
Faculty who have completed the Pack Support Survivor Alliance training will have their certification displayed in their offices and email signatures to indicate that they are equipped to deal with these situations. Kossen said this will enable IPV survivors to seek assistance from educated faculty and staff members.
“We know that research shows that if the first person someone discloses to is a negative experience, they're really less likely to further engage in support seeking,” Kossen said. “So, we want to make sure that the first disclosure is an affirming and trauma-informed disclosure.”
The Women’s Center also acts as a hub for resources across campus, connecting students to whatever services they may need in any unique situation. They work with University Housing, Student Legal Services, Pack Essentials and any other campus entity that can support students in times of need.
Additionally, the Women’s Center hosts events during Wolfpack Welcome Week and throughout the semester to engage students.
The Women’s Center will hold an open house Aug. 22 from 3-5 p.m., which will be followed by a block party from 5-7 p.m. at Harris Field hosted by the African American Cultural Center. This event will allow interested students to learn more about the Women’s Center and how to get involved as a member or volunteer.
Other events and spaces to keep an eye on throughout the semester will include student-led discussions called Feminist Fridays, The Collective, which is a drop-in space open to anyone but centering on the voices of women of color, IPV education workshops and Relax, Relate, Release, another drop-in space where students can unwind with crafts while having the opportunity to meet with counselors from the Counseling Center.
Ambrose McNally, a fourth-year studying psychology and a student programming intern for the Women’s Center, said they encourage students to get involved with the center.
“Through my time at the center, I have found an impactful community and safe space,” McNally said. “I have grown professionally and personally from my time at the Women's Center, and I genuinely feel I am making a positive impact through my work. The center has become my home and has supported me greatly during my time at NC State.”
McNally said he has obtained valuable experience and knowledge through his involvement in the Women’s Center.
“The sense of community in the center provides a safety net that is truly special and can positively impact students throughout their college experience,” McNally said. “Additionally, through my time in the center, I have not only learned about social justice and gender equity but developed skills on how to promote them and encourage change. This has been highly useful to me to prepare for my career after college and in my personal life.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship violence, sexual violence, stalking or any other form of interpersonal violence and are in need of advocacy services, the NC State Women’s Center has trained advocates available to offer crisis intervention, emotional support, resources and referrals. Students can contact the 24/7 Sexual Assault Helpline at 919-515-4444 or email ncsuadvocate@ncsu.edu to schedule an appointment with an advocate.
Advocacy services through the NC State Women’s Center are available for all students inclusive of all gender identities and sexual orientations.
For more information on advocacy services, please visit go.ncsu.edu/supportsurvivors. If you would like to talk to a confidential resource, you can also connect with the NC State Counseling Center at 919-515-2423. You may also visit go.nscu.edu/safe for additional information on resources and reporting options.