Students were in for a shock when they opened University-distributed welcome packets containing sexually suggestive materials during residence hall move-in.
Hailey Martens, a first-year studying business management and resident of Lee Residence Hall, said her welcome packet included items such as condoms, strawberry-flavored lube and a game titled “(S.)M.A.S.H,” which would predict a student’s next sexual encounter. Martens said it was uncomfortable to open her welcome packet with her parents present.
“I thought it was going to be like trail mix or protein powder or something,” Martens said. “I ripped open this package with my mom and we [started] pulling stuff out. We're like, ‘Okay, well, welcome to college, I guess.’ We kind of shoved everything back really quick so that my younger brother, who's nine years old, wouldn't see. And it was definitely an awkward moment of realizing, ‘This is college.’”
The main source of the controversy was centered around the “(S)M.A.S.H” game, in which options included students engaging in sexual activity with more than one person; in educational settings, such as the library; and suggested specific intimate details of those encounters.
“It seems like this paper was almost encouraging to have several partners, like having a one night stand,” Martens said. “Just a lot of things that I would never think a school would want to happen. But they were definitely, it seemed like they were promoting it.”
Amani Harpine, a first-year studying microbiology and resident of Lee Residence Hall, said she felt the welcome packets were useful for encouraging safe sex practices.
“I felt happy that the campus was not naive about what happens on a college campus,” Harpine said. “I think it was a good thing, because you're providing the students with materials that they may not necessarily be comfortable asking for.”
Jajhayra Foneca-Roque, a third-year studying political science and communications and Bragaw Hall Resident Advisor, said she thought the “(S)M.A.S.H.” game crossed the line.
“I think the worst part was the flyer,” Foneca-Roque said. “It just kind of comes off really bad, especially as a parent, you're seeing that and you're like, ‘Why? Why are they giving this to you? Like, what message are they trying to promote?’”
However, RAs did open the packets with their supervisors the day before move-in.
“We opened it as a team, but everyone kind of was laughing,” Foneca-Roque said. “We were like, ‘Is this actually going to be handed out? This is gonna be a little controversial.’ But we all kind of just joked it off. I mean, it already had gone through [University] Housing.”
In an email statement, University spokesperson Mick Kulikowski said University Housing stopped distributing the packets.
“In partnership with CVS, NC State distributes welcome packs to provide students healthy snacks, home-care products and self-care aids as they acclimate to campus,” Kulikowski said in the statement. “University Housing was made aware of a questionable flyer from a condom manufacturer included in the packs and stopped distributing them on Friday, Aug. 18. CVS was notified about the issue.”
Foneca-Roque said she thought University Housing likely pulled the welcome packets after online feedback.
“Parents were upset about it through Facebook,” she said. “I guess it reached [University] Housing. And then halfway through move-in, we stopped distributing [the packets].”
Martens said she felt parents were right to be angry about the packets.
“When I saw parents were getting upset about this, I was just like, ‘They should be getting upset about this,’” she said. “They're sending their kid to a school… that's promoting basically, ‘Get around as many places as you want, as many people as you want.’”
Other parents took the packets in good humor.
“My mom thought it was funny,” Harpine said. “I did not tell my father. He does not need to know that information.”
Harpine said her friends think the flyers are funny and the packets helpful otherwise.
“I think the welcome packets were pretty good, all things considered,” she said. “Other than maybe giving a pre-warning: ‘Don't open it in front of your parents.’
