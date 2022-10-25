Wiley Nickel, North Carolina State Senator and attorney, is the Democratic candidate running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and Bo Hines, former NC State football player, is the Republican candidate. Nickel and Hines are competing to represent North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. In their positions, they would help to introduce bills, vote on bills and serve on committees. Nickel and Hines’ campaign focuses are as follows:
Nickel: supports the expansion of Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), which supports the rehabilitation and construction of affordable housing. Nickel also supports individual ownership and legislation that could make purchasing homes easier.
In an interview with INDY Week, Nickel also said he wants to crack down on inflation and “support legislation to prevent big oil CEOs from price gouging our consumers, and invest in US manufacturing so that American businesses can compete on the global stage.”
Nickel: supports the second amendment but is a proponent of common-sense gun laws. Examples of measures Nickel has supported in the past include universal background checks, safe storage laws and bans on high-capacity magazines. In an interview with INDY Week, Nickel said he has “pushed bills to improve public safety through investments in our law enforcement and common-sense gun safety reforms,” in the past.
Nickel: believes women have the right to make their own decisions regarding reproductive health. He plans to fight for this right in congress along with the right to equality for the LGBTQ community.
Hines: believes in protecting free speech to maintain civil accord. In a tweet, Hines said “Social media is the new public square and we MUST treat it as such.” This was later followed up with another tweet: “The dangers of restricting free speech far outweigh the dangers of allowing it.”
Hines: supported by former President Donald Trump, plans to fight for an “America First” economy that discourages offshoring and corporate inversions.
Business Insider said Hines has made a point about the effects of inflation on American families several times. Hines said, “With 8.3% inflation, that is the equivalent of one month's salary for the average American.” This has generally been followed with, “my wife and I can't afford to give up one month's salary,” to which multiple publications have noted Hines does not have a salary and has been supported by a family trust during the campaign according to WRAL.
Hines: is pro-gun. He believes gun ownership is important for the protection of oneself and one’s family and property. After a shooting by a 15-year-old that occurred in North Raleigh, Hines said, despite his stance supporting the second amendment, “there's no reason that a child should have access to a firearm unattended by an adult.” According to WRAL, Hines said he would support safe storage laws and increased funding towards mental health.